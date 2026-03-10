Even those who don’t religiously follow pop culture tend to show interest in who wins at the Academy Awards. Fashion girls, however, mostly tune in for the glitz and glamour. Over the years, many have turned into armchair critics during the red carpet, curating their own Oscars best-dressed lists. More recently, the style cognoscenti have enjoyed seeing who can transform some of the wildest trends into more elegant ensembles — a true feat.

Historically, the Oscars were far from the breeding ground for daring aesthetics. That’s why celebs such as Halle Berry and Gwyneth Paltrow became instant style icons when they debuted “naked” looks in the early 2000s. Nowadays, the awards show seemingly gets more scantily clad with each passing year.

Florence Pugh is leading that charge. She’s rocked several daring trends to the fête, including going pantless, wearing a bra instead of a top, and freeing the nip. Olivia Wilde is also especially bold in her sartorial choices. If she’s not wearing plunging dresses, she’s wearing utterly sheer ones. After-parties are especially risqué. Even those who go the more conservative route during the show proper spice it up post-ceremony.

Below, you’ll see 11 of the nakedest looks in Oscars history, from Halle Berry’s 2002 stunner to Florence Pugh’s most recent winner.

Halle Berry, 2002

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Halle Berry’s 2002 Oscars outing was iconic for several reasons. For one, she made history by becoming the first-ever woman of color to win the Best Actress award. Two, she also wore her most memorable look of all time: a “naked dress” by Elie Saab. It featured a metallic burgundy skirt with an asymmetrical low-rise waist and a dramatic train. The upper half was entirely sheer, save for some floral embroidery that provided coverage.

Even the X-Men alum knew how recognizable the look was; Berry rewore it 22 years later at the designer’s 45-year-anniversary event in Saudi Arabia. Icon behavior.

Gwyneth Paltrow, 2002

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

When Gwyneth Paltrow pulled up to the 2002 Oscars in a nip-baring two-toned number from Alexander McQueen, many disparaged the dress. Her daughter, Apple Martin, however, disagreed. She tried on her mom’s dress in 2023 and posted it on Instagram, reminding people why the look was so iconic.

Jennifer Lawrence, 2016

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence easily elevates daring styles. Her 2026 Golden Globes dress was one of the most recent examples. One of the oldest? Her lace Dior gown at the 2016 Oscars. Plunging, sheer, and with tiers of tulle, it was the perfect cocktail of romantic, saucy, and high-fashion.

Olivia Wilde, 2023

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde loves a “naked” look and has, in fact, bared nip at an Oscars after-party. But the edgy attire she pulled up in to attend the 2023 post-awards-show fête was even spicier. Her one-sided dress — without torso coverage — was augmented by a teeny leather bra that served cool-girl chic.

Emily Ratajkowski, 2023

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wilde (along with everyone else) was outspiced by Emily Ratajkowski at the same party, where she wore a silver skin- and thong-baring gown from Feben.

Hunter Schafer, 2023

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Though some stars have repped the bra-as-top trend at Oscars events, Hunter Schafer’s look at the 2023 after-party wouldn’t quite be classified as a brassiere. In actuality, it was a teeny, tiny feather by Ann Demeulemeester. She paired it with a low-rise silk skirt to up the daring ante.

Kendall Jenner, 2024

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At Vanity Fair’s 2024 Oscars after-party, Kendall Jenner wore a look from one of the most controversial collections to ever hit the runway: Maison Margiela’s Spring 2024 Haute Couture show. Designed by John Galliano, the diaphanous LBD featured ruching on the crotch to give the illusion of faux pubic hair — a detail incorporated in several of the show’s pieces. She doubled down on divisive fashion and accessorized with Tabis, another of Margiela’s (and the entire fashion industry’s) most divisive items.

Florence Pugh, 2024

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

One of the most adventurous dressers of all time, Florence Pugh has long been bringing her style ethos to the Oscars. Though she’s rocked the no-pants and bra-as-top trends to the Academy Awards, no look was as jaw-dropping as the sheer peplum gown she wore to the 2024 after-party. 10/10.

Zoë Kravitz, 2025

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Since 2024, flaunting butt cleavage has been on the rise on nearly every red carpet, except for the awards show circuit. Zoë Kravitz decided to change that at the 2025 Vanity Fair after-party, wearing a long-sleeved LBD with sheer back cutouts that had a peekaboo posterior detail. Clad with a dainty bow, the actor managed to make the daring style look oh-so elegant.

Julia Fox, 2025

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the same after-party, Julia Fox channeled Botticelli’s “Birth of Venus” in a Dilara Findikoglu gown that was near-translucent save for the built-in tendrils of hair that provided some form of coverage. A work of art.

Megan Thee Stallion, 2025

Chad Salvador/WWD/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion took “freeing the nip” to new heights at Vanity Fair’s 2025 Oscars after-party. Instead of going the braless route, she wore a feathered green gown that was nearly entirely topless. She wore pasties in a similarly verdant hue to finish off the look.