See Elle Fanning’s transformation into convicted criminal Michelle Carter.
This story discusses self-harm, suicide ideation, and death by suicide. If you or someone you know is considering self-harm or experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line, or reach out to the Trans Lifeline, the Trevor Lifeline, or your local suicide crisis center.
Hulu’s latest series based on a true story is The Girl From Plainville, which recounts the events leading up to 17-year-old Conrad Roy's 2014 death in Fairhaven, Massachusetts, as well as his girlfriend Michelle Carter’s trial and conviction for involuntary manslaughter.