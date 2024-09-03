Hunter Schafer rarely shies away from a daring style moment. From wearing a feather (yes, just one) as a bra at an Oscars afterparty to turning works of art (Vincent van Gogh’s Starry Night) into fashion, the actor has slowly become an it-girl by being unafraid to take risks.

However, she hadn’t fully embraced the naked fashion trend — until now. For her W Magazine cover story, published on Sept. 3, Schafer freed the nip in two inventive sheer looks.

Hunter’s Nip-Baring Dress

As part of her W spread, Schafer wore an ultra-sheer gown from Steve O Smith that practically embodies the definition of a “barely there” look. The dress is made of a thin sheet of tulle with some ruffles at Schafer’s hips. The almost-transparent fabric lets her free the nip (twice) and show off her underwear.

Schafer completed her look with what may be considered her take on the “wrong shoe theory,” which pairs outfits with footwear in the complete opposite aesthetic. She contrasted her sheer dress with black platform heels from Marc Jacobs, which had pointed devil horns, adding a slightly devious edge to the soft and delicate ensemble.

W Magazine / Tim Walker

Hunter’s Sculptural Bodysuit

Schafer gives a more structural take on naked fashion in the cover story. The star donned a sculptural bodysuit from Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture by Nicolas Di Felice. It featured black sheer fabric knitted into a curved frame that stretched down to her waist. It’s almost as if she’s wearing a window curtain but didn’t remove the rod.

W Magazine / Tim Walker

Schafer wore nude-colored boy shorts under the sheer panel, which created a boudoir-inspired naked illusion. She complimented the daring look with matching sheer gloves from Cornelia James, which only added to the drama of her ensemble.