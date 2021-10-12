BBC Three Has Turned The Strictly Curse Into A TV Show (Kind Of)

BBC Three is bringing a brand new dating show to iPlayer this October. Called I Like The Way U Move, the show is putting a Strictly Come Dancing-style spin on the process of finding love. In fact, it seems as if I Like the Way You Move has taken the show’s so-called “curse”, where contestants and dance partners end up falling for one another, and turned it into a TV show.

Just like Strictly Come Dancing, the show will see nine professional dancers pair with nine amateurs – but, this time they won’t be celebrities, just normal people looking for love.

At the start of the series, the professionals and non-dancers will meet at a mixer event to see who has chemistry. If sparks fly between them, the rookies will be invited back to the I Like The Way U move house, where they will have two days to learn a new routine with their partners.

The pair will be then perform their routine for professional dancer and co-host Kaelynn “KK” Harris, alongside a panel of guest judges, who will look for trust, passion, eye contact, and chemistry between the couples.

Those with the least chemistry will be eliminated, while those who impress will make it to the next mixer. Each dance off, one couple will be chosen – in a similar way to the Great British Bake Off’s Star Baker – and they will get to go on a date as their prize.

So, that’s the basic premise. But, there are a few more details to know about this new show.

When Will I Like The Way U Move Air?

I Like The Way U Move arrives on BBC iPlayer on Sunday, Oct. 17. You’ll be able to stream the full series immediately as a boxset.

Who Are The Hosts Of I Like The Way U Move?

Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing is stepping up to present the show, following his stint on the 2020 series of Strictly Come Dancing, where he made the final.

Laing said of his new role: “Just when everyone thought they were safe from seeing me dancing again (I miss Hercules!), here I am already returning to the dance floor for the BBC.”

“This time, however, I will be helping others find love by getting them to learn more irresistible dance moves. I cannot wait to meet the single contestants, and hopefully I’ll be able to give them some good tips from what I learnt on Strictly to get a new hot date. I can’t wait.”

Laing will have an expert co-host in the shape of world renowned dancer Kaelynn “KK” Harris, who will also act as a judge. Harris said in a statement: “Dance is the international language that all can understand. What better way to find love is to merge two of the most influential things – love and dance!”

Who are the I Like The Way U Move Contestants?

There are five female dancers, and four male dancers, who will be partnered with nine amateurs. The contestants will compete against each other to find the perfect partner both on and off the dance floor.

The professionals are aged between 19 and 26, all hailing from around the UK (plus one from Italy), with years of dance experience under their belt. They’re not the pros you’d recognise from Strictly, but no doubt they’re on their way to similar stardom.

Meanwhile, you’ll have to wait until Sunday to check out the amateur dancers.

Is There A Prize On I Like The Way U Move?

Throughout the show, the couples who impress the panel with their dancing chemistry will win a date.

And, those who make it all the way through to the end of the competition will win an all-expenses paid trip to Ibiza. They don’t have to be in love to win, so let’s see whether love and movement do go hand-in-hand.