As someone who’s gone to their fair share of music festivals, nothing beats the thrill of being in a crowd of people singing, dancing, and vibing to the artists on stage. Music fests, in particular, have a different kind of energy, and a lot of that has to do with their location — whether you’re in the desert, at the beach, or a park for a whole weekend. But the best ones give you a little more freedom to travel, and that’s exactly what makes Iceland Airwaves stand out from the rest.

The immersive music festival returns to Reykjavík with a three-day lineup featuring over 70 artists. From Thursday, Nov. 2 through Saturday, Nov. 4, the event takes place across eight venues in the Icelandic capital — all within walking distance of each other. Attendees will get to hop between the Reykjavík Art Museum, the historic Gamla Bíó, Fríkirkjan Church, and other iconic locations.

Of course, that doesn’t include all the other sightseeing attractions near the city, like the volcanos, waterfalls, and hot springs. (And yes, you can totally see the Northern Lights at nighttime in Reykjavík.)

Iceland Airwaves also has a genre-bending music lineup to boot, featuring a mix of well-known and up-and-coming acts like Bombay Bicycle Club, Blondshell, Yard Act, Cassia, and Faux Real. Icelandic artists like Árný Margrét, NANNA, Myrkvi, and others make up the event’s eclectic lineup. So, you’ll get to enjoy many of your favorite artists, all while discovering new music to add to your Spotify playlists.

Iceland Airwaves

Tickets are currently on sale, and compared to Coachella and Glastonbury, they’re a steal. A three-day festival pass starts at 19,900 Icelandic Króna (ISK), which converts to about $144.27 in US dollars. A single-day ticket costs 11,900 ISK — a little more than $86.

These tickets grant you admission into the festival, but you can also upgrade your pass and get priority access to venues and special events, as well as discounts at bars, restaurants, and more. The Airwaves+ upgrade costs an additional 12,000 ISK (about $87). Iceland Airwaves also offers travel packages that include airfare and hotel accommodations; prices are based on where you’re traveling from in the world.

Passes are limited, and tickets sold out at last year’s event — which won Best Indoor Festival at the 2022 European Festival Awards.

By bringing together music, culture, and a bit of adventure, Iceland Airwaves is undoubtedly a hot ticket, so grab a pass while you still can.