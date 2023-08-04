While some people love a girl’s trip, a massive family vacation, or a holiday with a partner, other zodiac signs prefer to travel alone. They live for the thrill of a solo getaway, a hotel room all to themselves, and the rush of navigating to the Eiffel Tower without help. Sure, all of their vacation pics are selfies — but they wouldn’t have it any other way.

According to astrology, some zodiac signs are naturally more independent than others, and these are the folks who enjoy traveling alone, says astrologer Stina Garbis. “The signs ruled by the outer planets, like Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Pluto, often enjoy being by themselves,” she tells Bustle. They’re happy with their own company while traveling — especially since it means they can do exactly what they want.

For some zodiac signs, solo travel is all about adventuring and meeting new people. For others, it’s a chill time to find themselves while sipping coffee in a cafe. But the common thread is that they get to do their own thing at their own pace, which is something they absolutely love. Below are the five zodiac signs most likely to travel alone, according to an astrologer.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/Getty Images

As an air sign, Gemini loves to learn about the world around them and talk to new people as they go, says Garbis. Instead of traveling with a friend, they want to get into each destination and rub elbows with the locals — and hopefully feel like a local themselves. “They would be the type that goes to all the museums and talks to everyone behind the counter and in the lines,” she adds.

According to Garbis, Gemini can be tough to travel with. They want everything to go their way, so instead of arguing with a partner or dragging a BFF into something they don’t want to do, they’ve learned it’s easier to do it alone. And they always have the best time.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22)

Olelole/E+/Getty Images

Scorpios often find themselves on solo trips to unique destinations. They want to peruse museums, sit on a rock that overlooks the sea, or slowly meander through interesting towns. According to Garbis, this water sign craves alone time in order to think. “They will take a road trip just to get their head on straight,” she says.

Sometimes a Scorpio’s solo trip is just for fun, and sometimes it will have a deeper meaning. As a water sign ruled by Pluto, “they like to disappear off the map and go on vision quests where they can learn about themselves and their life path,” Garbis says. Catch them journaling in a cafe, laying in a park, or digging through crystals in an esoteric shop on the opposite side of the country.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Igor Alecsander/E+/Getty Images

“Sagittarius, with their happy-go-lucky Jupiter ruling planet, tops the list of zodiac signs who like to travel alone,” says Garbis. “They enjoy adventure, they don’t like to stop for anyone, and they like to do things the way they want — without having to answer to anyone.”

This fire sign wants the freedom to skip a destination, stay out all night, or spend the entire day in bed. For them, solo travel is all about tossing the itinerary out the window and doing exactly what feels right in the moment. They just want to get away from their everyday life, whether that means going on a road trip, a weekend hike, or a month-long exursion to Bali.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images

This earth sign, ruled by Saturn, isn’t one to wait around while their group chat makes vacation plans. They’ll already be long gone to some far-away destination, happily on their own. “Capricorn is a born adventurer,” says Garbis, whether they’re backpacking Europe or hiking up a mountain in South America. They’re down for big experiences and don’t want anyone to hold them back.

This sign loves waking up alone in a hotel knowing that the entire day is stretched out before them and they can do exactly what they want. They also enjoy the challenge that comes with travel, adds Garbis, whether it’s a physical test, like trekking through a jungle, or a mental test, like figuring out how to navigate a new city.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment/Getty Images

As an air sign ruled by Uranus, Aquarius likes to travel alone as it means they can follow their whims and go off the beaten path without anyone holding them back. They enjoy hopping on random trains to new towns and exploring cities at midnight — two things that can be tough to do with someone else in tow.

That said, they love to meet new people along the way. An Aquarius will chat with everyone in the hostel, they’ll know the name of the hotel concierge, and they’ll have deep convos with their Uber drivers. Even though they’re technically traveling alone, Garbis says this sign finds a way to make friends along the way.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer