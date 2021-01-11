After I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here relocated from Australia to Wales last year, fans were relieved to see the change of setting (plus other pandemic restrictions) didn't have too much effect on the show's entertainment value, with the usual gruesome tasks and uncomfortable living conditions providing top quality viewing. But, will the ITV reality hit be making its grand return to the Australian rainforest? Here’s everything you need to know about I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2021.

When Will I’m A Celebrity 2021 Air?

An official start date for the upcoming series is yet to be announced. However, as Digital Spy reports, the past 16 seasons of I’m a Celebrity have each begun in November and ended a few weeks later in December. So, it’s safe to assume the 2021 series will follow the same schedule.

Where Will I’m A Celebrity 2021 Be Filmed?

After months of uncertainty surrounding the show’s 2021 location, it has now been confirmed that I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here will once again be filmed at Gwrych Castle in North Wales. As Tyla reports, the show was first relocated from Australia to the UK due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and, during an appearance on Good Morning Britain, showbiz reporter Richard Arnold revealed the ITV hit would indeed be returning to the Welsh castle.

The decision to film the 2021 series in the UK can likely be attributed to continuing Covid-19 travel restrictions in Australia, that won’t see the country’s borders fully reopen until mid-2022 at the earliest, the Mirror reports.

Who’s In The I’m a Celebrity 2021 Lineup?

Although nothing has been confirmed by ITV, rumours surrounding the lineup of I’m a Celebrity 2021 have gone into overdrive. As the Radio Times reports, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are expected to return as co-hosts, and some of the names attached to the forthcoming series so far include Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Arnold, Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon, former footballer John Barnes, Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, Countryfile presenter Matt Baker, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne, Eastenders alumni Tamzin Outhwaite, former Manchester United player Eric Cantona, and Boyzone’s Keith Duffy, among others.

Despite fears about a change in format for the first time in the show's 19-year history, the I'm A Celeb 2020 launch show broke records, with 14.3 million people tuning in to watch the celebrity campers enter the castle. A few weeks later, 10.2 million people watched Giovanna Fletcher be named Queen of the Castle after toughing it out in the Welsh wilderness.

Back in December 2020, ITV showrunner Richard Cowles commented on the possibility of a permanent UK version of the hit series during an interview with Broadcast. "Australia has been I’m A Celebrity’s natural home and the Welsh version was born out of necessity rather than choice, but we’ve learned a lot and so maybe there is a UK incarnation of the show,” Cowles said.

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here is expected to return to ITV later in 2021.