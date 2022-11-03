A Royal Butler Leads The Rumoured I’m A Celebrity: All-Stars Line-up

Brace yourselves, long-term fans of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! The show’s hosts Ant and Dec have filmed a very special spin-off series, set to air in 2023. In this, we’ll get to see famous faces who have already appeared on the programme since its conception in 2002. While the traditional series is set in the Australian jungle, save for a couple of lockdown-induced trips to Wales, the All Stars special has been filmed in South Africa. Announcing the move on Twitter, Ant and Dec wrote: “We're filming a very special version of I'm A Celebrity in South Africa, which is coming to your tellies in 2023.”

Unsurprisingly, there are many rumours floating around about who may be featured on the show. ITV told Bustle: “We'll announce our line-up and plans for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! South Africa nearer its transmission in 2023.” In the meantime, let’s take a look at who’s rumoured to be taking part.

Paul Burrell

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell caused a stir when he first entered the jungle back in 2004. Not only did he have royal details to share, but his squeamish performances during the Bushtucker Trials were not easily forgotten. In light of recent royal events, fans may well be hoping that the 64-year-old former servant of the British Royal Household will be making another appearance. In the meantime, you can follow Burrell on Instagram here: @officialpaulburrell.

Carol Vorderman

TV legend Carol Vorderman appeared on I’m A Celeb in 2016, and is a firm favourite for the special series. The 61-year-old hosted Countdown for a whopping 26 years until 2008. She then went on to appear as a panellist on ITV’s Loose Women from 2011 until 2014. She continues to be a regular face on TV, most recently hosting the Pride Of Britain Awards once more. You can find Vorderman’s Instagram under the handle @carolvorders.

Georgia Toffolo

Georgia Toffolo was a campmate on the ITV show in 2017 and went on to be crowned Jungle Queen. Toffolo first shot to fame in E4’s Made in Chelsea, and has since appeared in many other reality-adjacent shows. You can find out more about Toffolo’s life on her Instagram, @georgiatoffolo.

Joe Swash

Former EastEnders star Joe Swash was crowned Jungle King in the 2008 series of I’m A Celeb. He appeared as a contestant on Dancing on Ice in 2020, which he then went on to also win. And in true TV fashion, Swash met his now-wife Stacey Soloman after she was crowned Jungle Queen in 2010. The couple started dating in 2016, and got married earlier this year. You can follow Swash on Instagram at @realjoeswashy.

Helen Flanagan

Having initially appeared in the jungle in 2012, Flanagan is best known for playing the role of Rosie Webster in ITV’s Coronation Street for over a decade. After leaving the popular soap, she went on to enjoy small roles in shows such as Holby City. The 32-year-old shares three children with professional footballer Scott Sinclair, and regularly posts sweet moments from her family life on her Instagram, @hjgflanagan.

Gillian McKeith

One of the most famous moments to come out of I’m A Celeb is when Gillian McKeith passed out before doing a Bushtucker Trial during the 2010 series. Aside from her appearances in other reality TV programmes, including Celebrity Big Brother, McKeith is best known for hosting wellness-related shows such as You Are What You Eat. You can find out more about the TV presenter over on her Instagram, @gillianmckeith.

Dean Gaffney

Best known for his role as Robbie Jackson on EastEnders, Dean Gaffney entered the jungle in 2006 and gave a memorable performance during his first Bushtucker Trial. Fans will undoubtedly be hopeful to see him reenter the jungle. You can find Gaffney on Instagram at @deangaffney1.

Myleene Klass

Best known for being a member of the singing group Hear'Say, Myleene Klass enjoyed jungle life in 2006. She finished in a respectable second place, losing out on the throne to Busted’s Matt Willis. In a recent interview, mother-of-three Klass explained how her daughters are planning her wedding to PR executive Simon Motson. “They’re going to make the wedding into a concert and fashion extravaganza. Mayhem is all I can say.” You can find out more about the singer and presenter over on her Instagram, @myleeneklass.

Phil Tufnell

Former professional cricketer Phil Tufnell was crowned Jungle King back in 2003, having won over his campmates and the audience at home. He has a loyal fanbase from his time serving as a team captain on BBC’s Question Of Sport. You can follow the sports personality on Instagram at @phil.tufnell.

Shaun Ryder

Best known for being the lead singer of Happy Mondays, Shaun Ryder entered the jungle in 2010 and went on to be the runner-up to winner Stacey Soloman. Nowadays, he’s a hit on Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox. You can find more about Ryder on his Instagram, @shaunryderx.

Jordan Banjo

A member of the Diversity dance group, Jordan Banjo left a lasting impression during his time in the jungle in 2016. Now the co-host of Kiss FM’s hit breakfast show, Banjo has a strong network of fans who’ll likely vote for him. You can find Banjo under the Instagram handle @jordbanjo.

Amir Khan

Former professional boxer Amir Khan made it into the jungle in 2017. The 35-year-old announced his retirement from the sport in May, leaving him plenty of time to film in South Africa, if rumours are true. You can see more of Khan’s life over on his Instagram, @amirkingkhan.

Fatima Whitbread

Fatima Whitbread MBE is a former javelin thrower who appeared on I’m A Celeb in 2011. A legend in her own right, Whitbread was the first British athlete to set a world record in a throwing event. Whitbread ended up formally retiring from sport in 1992, and most recently appeared on SAS: Who Dares Wins. You can follow Whitbread on Instagram at @fatima.whitbread.

Janice Dickinson

U.S. model Janice Dickinson entered the jungle in 2007, and finished as a runner-up. Dickinson famously created a TV career for herself after appearing as a judge on America’s Next Top Model. You can follow the 67-year-old on Instagram, @janicedickinson.