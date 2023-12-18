Imelda Staunton has revealed how The Crown cast learned of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show on Dec. 15, Staunton explained that she was filming the royal drama’s sixth season when she was informed of the late monarch’s passing

“Lesley Manville, who plays Princess Margaret, and myself were filming, and at lunchtime we were told we might hear some sad news,” she shared.

Staunton added that, while first confused, the cast was soon informed that the “sad news” was related to the Queen’s death.

Imelda Staunton in The Crown. Netflix

“We carried on and finished the day, ... and weirdly, in the schedule, I had ten days off, which was the then days of mourning,” she continued. “I was inconsolable that night. And I would have been sad, but obviously, I think it was fuelled by living with her for so long.”

“It Was Hard”

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022. She was 96 years old and the longest-reigning British monarch.

Staunton played the late monarch in The Crown’s last two seasons, following Claire Foy’s portrayal of the Queen in Seasons 1 and 2, and Olivia Colman’s in Seasons 3 and 4.

Queen Elizabeth II. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Staunton recently disclosed to HuffPost that she found it difficult playing the Queen after her death.

“I hopefully took a bit of the Queen with me, and thought, ‘Right, I have to do this,’” she explained. “It was the day after the funeral that we filmed, and so I girded my loins and got dressed.”

“We carried on with as much dignity and grace as they have always had on The Crown, but obviously there was a very different temperature in the world, in England, and even more so on set,” Staunton added.

“Extra Challenge”

Meanwhile, appearing on BBC Radio’s Woman’s Hour, Staunton also spoke of the “extra challenge” of portraying the Queen in the modern era.

“I’m now doing the Queen that we’re a little more familiar with,” she explained previously. “With Claire Foy, it was almost history, and now I’m playing one that people could say, ‘She doesn’t do that,’ or ‘She’s not like that,’ and that’s my personal bête noire.”