Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on Sept. 8 at her home in Balmoral, Scotland. The announcement from Buckingham Palace came after officials announced earlier in the day that the Queen was being put under “medical supervision” following the concern of her doctors and her family travelled to be with her. The announcement of her death specified she had “died peacefully” but notably did not include the Queen’s specific cause of death. In fact, there have been very few details made known to the public about the Queen’s health in recent years, as Buckingham Palace is famously private regarding the health and wellbeing of royal family members, especially the ruling monarch.

However, we do know that the Queen had to step back from many royal duties and engagements due to her health. We increasingly saw the Queen using a walking stick and citing “mobility issues”. In October 2021, palace officials confirmed the Queen had been in hospital and was advised to rest, and so would be cancelling trips to Northern Ireland and Glasgow for the COP26 summit as a result. The Queen also had to miss the annual Remembrance Day service, the opening of Parliament in May, and was unable to attend a large part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year.

On Sept. 6, the Queen met with newly-elected Prime Minister, Liz Truss, at Balmoral, rather than travelling to Buckingham Palace. Royal watchers were quick to point out that the Queen’s hands appeared visibly bruised. Speaking on the monarch’s hands, Dr Deb Cohen-Jones was quoted in the Daily Mail, saying “it looks like there is possibly evidence of peripheral vascular disease. It’s a blood circulation disorder that causes the blood vessels outside of your heart and brain to narrow, block, or spasm.”

Some broadcasters, like the BBC, also speculated that the Queen may have been suffering with an underlying health condition that was not known to the public. The BBC Royal Editor, Nicholas Witchell, said on air on Sept. 8: “It comes back to this issue that we were just discussing a moment ago as to whether it is merely this mobility issue, or whether there is and has been something else and you know, I think we can be candid, there have been rumours of cancers but no, of course, confirmation and one wouldn't expect that to be because there is an insistence by members of the Royal Family which is reflected by royal officials, that these matters are private.”

Prince Philip passed away in April 2021 but his cause of death was recorded officially as “old age”, per The Sun, so it seems unlikely that the Queen’s cause of death will differ too much from this. While the Queen’s cause of death remains private, the UK is now in a period of mourning which will culminate in her official state funeral.