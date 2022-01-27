The Reason Fans Think Adele’s Vegas Residency Has Been Cancelled Altogether

On Jan. 21, Adele was scheduled to entertain audiences during a Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum in the Caesars Palace casino complex. However, the “Easy On Me” singer took to Instagram the night before the opening show and revealed that her three-month stay at the venue would be delayed. “I’m so sorry, but my show isn’t ready,” she tearfully told fans. “I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted and I’m so sorry it’s so last minute.”

“I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that travelled to get here,” she continued. While many fans were sympathetic with the situation, some concert-goers were unhappy as many had already travelled out to Vegas paying for flights and hotel rooms. The singer has assured ticket holders that all dates of Weekends with Adele will be rescheduled in the near future, and that she’s adamant on finishing the show and getting it “where it’s supposed to be.”

But recent reports suggest that pieces of the set are already being removed from The Colosseum, per the Las Vegas Review Journal, leading to speculation that Adele’s residency may be cancelled altogether. Some outlets have also suggested that the cancellation was in part due to a falling out between Adele and set designer Esmerelda Delvin, who designed the singer’s 2016 World Tour.

“Adele was unhappy with the result, and she made her feelings very clear to [Devlin],” a source told The Sun and Page Six, adding that the singer “was already nervous and the fallout sent her spiralling into a panic because she was desperate that everything should be perfect.”

That being said, Caesars Entertainment is continuing to support Adele during this period, and said in a statement they are “committed to the show returning to the stage this year”. However, Adele will have to contend with other residencies and performances planned to take place at the venue in 2022.

On Jan. 25, Caesars Entertainment announced that Keith Urban will be performing at the venue from March 25 to April 2 for five dates, which will be followed by two more residences: Sting’s in June and Rod Stewart’s in September. Adele is also performing at BST Hyde Park at the beginning of July, so if the residency were to be rescheduled in 2022 it would most likely take place in July or August of this year.