Channel 4's provocative new drama Adult Material is set to examine how the 21st century porn industry can influence modern society's ideas of consent. Starring Hayley Squires, the female-led series will be told through the eyes of a working mother who has a career as one of Britain's most successful porn stars. But is Adult Material based on a true story? Here's everything you need to know about Channel 4's latest offering.

In a statement sent to Bustle, Channel 4 confirmed Adult Material is not based on true events and is "entirely fictional." The drama was penned by show-writer Lucy Kirkwood — known for her work on The Smoke, Chimerica, and Skins — who spoke to many people within the porn industry whilst researching for her latest project, the broadcaster revealed.

The series centres around the character of Jolene Dollar, a working mother of three who just so happens to be one of the leading porn actors in the UK. Working on set one day, Jolene is introduced to a young performer named Amy, who isn't much older than her oldest daughter. As with every other new girl, Jolene begins to look after Amy, taking her under her wing. However, Jolene's relationship with her unstable colleague sees her own career and home life begin to unravel.

Hayley Squires of I, Daniel Blake fame leads the cast as Jolene, a role originally assigned to Sheridan Smith, who dropped out of the project due to scheduling conflicts. Elsewhere, the character of Amy will be portrayed byVanity Fair's Siena Kelly, whilst Save Me star Kerry Godlima appears as MP Stella Maitland, Game of Thrones' Joe Dempsie stars as Rich, Downton Abbey star Julian Ovenden as Tom Pain, and Another Country's Rupert Everett as Carroll Quinn, the Radio Times reports.

"I am so excited and incredibly grateful to be playing Jolene Dollar, she is like the wildest dream," Squires said of her latest role. "Lucy has written the most complex, multi-faceted and morally challenging story. Throughout each episode you are constantly forced to question your own judgement and beliefs and that makes for the very best drama. I’m very lucky to be part of a female-led crew and an incredibly talented cast," she added.

Adult Material begins on Monday, October 5 at 10 p.m. on Channel 4.