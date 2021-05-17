Ewan McGregor & His Partner Met On The Set Of Fargo

Between Fargo, Obi-Wan, and Halston, it seems that Ewan McGregor has officially traded in block buster cinema franchises for small-screen series – and, hey, I’m certainly not complaining. But with television comes a busy schedule, meaning less time to focus on things outside of filming – things like dating, for example. So who is Ewan McGregor dating? Does the actor have a significant other in the same industry or is he flying solo at the moment?

The Halston star is currently dating actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who you may recognise from Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Birds of Prey, and 10 Cloverfield Lane. The two initially met in late 2016 while filming season three of Fargo, where McGregor played brothers Emmitt and Ray Stussy. Winstead played the recently released prisoner Nikki Swango, with whom Ray ends up having a relationship.

Prior to his romance with Winstead, McGregor was married to production designer Eve Mavrakis, who is mother to his four children. Initially meeting on the set of British crime drama Kavanagh QC, the couple were together for 22 years before reportedly separating in May 2017.

Later that year, The Sun published photos of McGregor and Winstead kissing at a café in St John’s Wood. McGregor later filed for divorce from Mavrakis citing “irreconcilable differences” in January 2018.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

“It’s disappointing and upsetting but my main concern is our four children are OK,” Mavrakis told The Sun following the divorce.

The pair’s relationship made it into headlines again in 2018 when, during a speech at the Golden Globes, McGregor thanked his ex-wife and children while also mentioning Winstead. Mavrakis reportedly told a Daily Mail journalist “No, I did not like his speech.” When asked why, she said: “For the same reasons you are here asking me about it. I am not going to say any more.”

While neither McGregor nor Winstead have officially commented on their relationship, the Obi-Wan actor did seem to hint at their happiness together in a 2019 interview. When an interviewer for Men’s Journal noted that McGregor seemed “lighter” than when they had met five years previously – speculating that it was a result of new love – the actor replied: “Lighter? Today? As opposed to then? I am better. I am happier. I think that’s true.”