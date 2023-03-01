After showcasing their fairytale wedding on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) and Tarek El Moussa are making the move to cable TV. Premiering on March 2, HGTV’s The Flipping El Moussas documents more of Heather and Tarek’s relationship as they prepare to welcome their baby boy (who was born on Jan. 31). Viewers can expect to see the couple navigating ultrasound appointments, family time, and, of course, high-end flips throughout the 10 episodes. But does the new show mean Heather is leaving Selling Sunset?

Luckily for curious fans, the Oppenheim Group realtor already revealed the answer. When Netflix renewed Selling Sunset for Seasons 6 and 7 in June 2022, Heather captioned her Instagram announcement, in part, “I’m so excited to begin filming again.” Since then, she’s shared plenty of behind-the-scenes glimpses at Season 6 filming, including some new confessional looks, in addition to introducing fans to newcomer Bre Tiesi, who’s a fellow mother.

“So excited for you to see the new season of Selling Sunset next year and be introduced to our new girls,” Heather captioned a Dec. 5 Instagram post. “One of the best parts of being on SS is that you get to be a part of a group of such strong, amazing, smart, ambitious, nurturing, boss women who want to do it all in life. The work and hussle is no joke so I’m definitely lucky to have my girls by my side.”

By year’s end, she also listed “filming the new seasons of Selling Sunset” among her 2022 highlights, and production continued in early January. Weeks later, Heather announced on Jan. 14 that it was “most likely” her last day of filming before her baby arrived, on social media. “So, we are filming Selling Sunset today, but it’s gonna be a little more intimate,” she explained in a Jan. 14 Instagram Stories video, per Us Weekly. “We’re filming at my house and I get to show you guys [an] inside peek of my nursery and you get to see Tarek on it. This is going to be in Season 7, I can’t wait for you guys to see it.”

However, she teased that the new seasons of the Netflix reality show will still include plenty of drama. “All smiles… for now,” she captioned a Jan. 25 photo with co-stars Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause, and Chelsea Lazkani at the 2023 People’s Choice Awards, adding, “All I can say is buckle up.”

For now though, she’s taking advantage of maternity leave break from filming. In celebration of her son, whose name is Tristan Jay, turning one month old on Feb. 28, Heather shared baby photos to her Instagram Stories — and got real about new motherhood. “I’m as tired as I look sleep with a newborn isn’t sleep,” she captioned one photo, via People. “It’s checking them every few minutes, every noise, every movement...”

Though Heather has yet to make a formal announcement, it’s possible that fans will see more of her and Tarek’s parenting adventures in Selling Sunset Season 7.