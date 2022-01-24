Selling Sunset Has Reportedly Been Renewed For Two More Seasons

With a release date expected to be just around the corner, hopefully fans won’t have too long to wait for Season 5 of Netflix’s Selling Sunset. Double joy, then, with the update from Us Weekly which claims the reality realty show has reportedly been renewed for two more seasons. Here’s everything you need to know about Season 6 of Selling Sunset.

Selling Sunset Season 6 Plot

As most will already know, Selling Sunset follows the lives of the glamorous team of real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles, but it's not just show homes and high heels. It also highlights the ever-increasing drama between the agents at the brokerage, and their personal lives.

While Season 4 of Selling Sunset focussed on the conflict between Christine Quinn and newcomer Emma Herman after it was revealed that the realtors had both dated the same man in the past, Season 5 will probably pay some attention to Christine Stauss’ relationship with boss Jason Oppenheim which was confirmed in the summer of 2021. As the fifth season is now wrapped, perhaps season six or seven will take us behind the scenes of their breakup in December 2021? Watch this space.

Selling Sunset Season 6 Cast

As previously reported, newcomers Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela joined the cast in Season 4, and are likely to appear in Season 5, alongside original Selling Sunset cast members Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Brett and Jason Oppenheim, Amanza Smith, and Heather Rae El Moussa. Davina Potratz made a return to the Oppenheim Group in Season 4 so is likely to appear in the coming seasons, however Maya Vander told E! in December 2021 that she wouldn’t return to filming full time for Season 6.

“I'm probably not going to be a full-time cast member because it's going to be difficult for me logistically to do the back-and-forth again, especially with a third child,” the realtor who was pregnant at the time, explained. “Realistically speaking, I'm probably going to stay more focused on Miami, my family, and my business here, if we get renewed for another season.” Vander lost her third child in a stillbirth at 38 weeks just a few weeks later, but it's not yet known how the team will address or make edits to Season 5 given the heartbreaking event.

Selling Sunset Season 6 Release Date

Filming for Season 5 of Selling Sunset has now wrapped but it looks like the cast and production won’t get back into filming straight away. Seasons 6 and 7 won’t start filming right away so the cast can have “a bit of a break” before heading back to work, a source told Us Weekly.

Filming for Season 5 of Selling Sunset began in August 2021 and wrapped in December, so fans can expect a similar four-month timeline when production does begin on Season 4.

This post will be updated with more information about the Selling Sunset Season 5 cast, premiere date, and trailer when available.