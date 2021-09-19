Though he largely keeps his personal life private, Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors dropped a major hint last August that he’s single. While speaking to The New York Times, the actor described a solitary period after the coronavirus pandemic shut down production on his upcoming Netflix film, The Harder They Fall.

“It’s just been me and my dogs,” he said, noting that he chose to remain on location in New Mexico to wait out the pause in production. “Lots of exercise, lots of reading. Nietzsche. Lots of Sam Shepard because I’m out this way. I’ve always really valued isolation. But that rubs up against my deep need for intimacy. I’ve found myself talking to people on the phone longer.”

Majors didn’t elaborate on exactly who he’d been having long chats with, but there is one special lady in his life he made sure to see: his 8-year-old daughter. In the same interview, the Dallas native mentioned taking a 10-day trip to Atlanta where his daughter lives with her mother, whose identity he hasn’t revealed. What the Emmy nominee has said is that his daughter was born after he graduated from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in 2012, but before he enrolled at the Yale School of Drama, which he graduated from in 2016.

It remains unclear exactly what kind of relationship Majors has with his daughter’s mother, but they seem committed to co-parenting. In 2020, he told W Magazine about an interaction they had around the time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd, who had a daughter around the same age. Majors said she called him and asked him to speak to their daughter, who was “frustrated” and “angry” because her hair wouldn’t “fall down” and instead “goes up.” So, he hopped on FaceTime. “You have a crown,” he explained to her. “That’s why your hair goes up. Your hair, your crown, came from daddy, came from his mama, came from his father, came from his sister. Sometimes that crown can get you in trouble in this world, and it’s not right. And some people want to take that crown from you.”

If or when Majors begins dating someone, they’ll have a special little girl to impress.