Normal People Fans Will Recognise Martin Freeman’s Girlfriend

The entertainment world was stunned when Martin Freeman and Amanda Abbington parted ways in 2016. The couple were never married, but they had two children and had been together for 16 years. The split also happened to be when the two were starring opposite each other as husband and wife on Sherlock.

Since then, both have gone on to find love with other people. Abbington reportedly started dating stuntman Jonathan Goodwin in 2021, who has since described the actor as his fiancée in an Instagram post. There is now speculation that Freeman has popped the question to his significant other Rachel Mariam, an actor who has starred in Normal People and This Way Up. If you’re curious as to how the two met and fell for each other, keep scrolling to discover their relationship timeline.

November 2020: Started dating

In Nov. 2020, The Sun reported that Freeman and Mariam were officially a couple. Miriam had initially shared a snap of herself and Freeman at a private screening of the Sky Arts doc Long Hot Summers on Nov. 3, but a few weeks later the couple were spotted walking near Freeman’s London home arm-in-arm.

At the time, a source told The Sun that while it is “still early days” for the couple, “they are getting on really well.” They went on to add that Freeman and Mariam had “spent quite a bit of time together at his home in North London because of Covid,” and that Mariam had the opportunity to meet some of his friends before lockdown. “They both love the same films and Martin supports her acting and writing career,” they concluded.

March 2021: Out & About

In the midst of another lockdown in England, Freeman and Mariam were seen out and about in London on March 7. The couple seemed to have stepped out for some coffee looking as stylish as ever.

June 2021: Birthday celebrations

While Mariam currently has no posts on her Instagram, back in June 2021 she shared a few snaps of her birthday celebrations with Freeman. The two seem like they’re having an absolute blast together, as well as enjoying a delicious chocolate cake.

October 2021: Red Carpet Debut

The couple finally made their red carpet debut in Oct. 2021 when they attended the 29th Raindance Film Festival at the Dorchester Hotel in London. Freeman wore a blue suit and tie, while Miriam rocked a red suit for the occasion.

January 2022: Romantic Stroll

The couple were spotted taking a stroll in Hampstead on Jan. 30, 2022, in matching outfits no less. Accompanied by some stylish shades, Freeman was seen wearing a blue, beige, and red parka by Albam while Mariam wore a deep red red coat with a navy shirt and joggers.

April 2022: Engagement Rumours

In what appears to be a photo shared by Mariam on her Instagram, the Daily Mail reports that the couple recently took a trip to her hometown of Toulouse. While there’s no confirmation that the two are engaged, the gesture of Freeman visiting Mariam’s hometown has certainly got the rumour mill churning.