Since the COVID-19 outbreak, not only has existing television adapted their normal routine, but there has been a resurgence of brilliant shows from the past making their way back to our TV screens. Now, Alan Bennett’s critically acclaimed Talking Heads is returning to the BBC and filming begins today (April 28).

The first season of this BBC classic aired in 1986, and the second in 1998, and the monologues were performed by the likes of Julie Walters, Alan Bennett himself, and Maggie Smith who also starred in Woman In A Van, a film about Bennett’s memoirs. The monologues, which are now on the A-Level and GCSE syllabus, went on to win some of the actors BAFTAs.

For the new series, the 10 original monologues will be remade alongside two new monologues that Bennett, now 85, wrote in 2019. Fittingly, themes of many of the original monologues were centred on isolation, so they should resonate quite clearly with viewers.

Speaking about the upcoming show, Bennett said: "In such difficult circumstances, that the BBC should choose to remount both series of Talking Heads, and produce two entirely new ones, is a comfort and a huge compliment. I hope a new generation of actors will get and give as much pleasure as we did 20 and 30 years ago."

The monologues will be performed by a number of beloved and talented actors including Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer, The Hobbit’s Martin Freeman, Monica Dolan, Tamsin Greig, star of Happy Valley Sarah Lancashire, Lesley Manville, Lucian Msamati, Maxine Peake, Rochenda Sandall, Kristin Scott Thomas, Imelda Staunton, and Harriet Walter.

In a BBC press release, Nicholas Hytner, Bennett's collaborator and the lead director and producer on Talking Heads said: "It has been a profound and fascinating experience to work out a way of making them again, this time with a company of phenomenal actors who are the equal of those who first made them."

The monologues which will air on BBC One in the coming months.