All The Clues That Phoebe Bridgers & Paul Mescal Are Dating

Like everything in the middle of a pandemic, the rumors that Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal are dating started on the internet. In May 2020, Bridgers tweeted that she’d just finished watching Mescal’s breakout series Normal People was now “sad and horny.” Mescal, who was a fan of Bridgers’ music, tweeted back, “I’m officially dead.”

Things snowballed from there. Later that month, they did an Instagram live together that viewers noted had first date vibes, and in interviews, Bridgers referred to Mescal as “a cute boy” and “her internet crush,” admitting that she got “a little pitter-patter in [her] heart” when he followed her on Instagram.

By the summer, the two had moved their connection offline. In July, they were spotted together in-person at a cafe in Kinsale, Ireland. And in November, they were reportedly seen again at the Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire, England. Mescal also alluded to having a girlfriend in a November interview with British GQ, calling her “a life-saver” as he adjusted to overnight stardom. "To have someone to lean on through such a mad, mad time has been invaluable. Really, I don’t know where I’d be without her,” he said.

Then, in December, Mescal starred in the music video for Bridgers’ song “Savior Complex.” Bridgers told Vogue that it was Mescal who initiated the idea. “He was like, ‘I’m a fan of yours, let’s make something cool,’” the “Kyoto” singer said, which is a pretty nonchalant way to put it considering she was Mescal’s most played artist in 2019, per his Spotify Wrapped. (He also included her song “Funeral” on the Spotify playlist he created when trying to get in character for his role in Normal People.)

Of course, when the “Savior Complex” video was released in December, the two promoted each other heavily on social media, and the video link is still in Mescal’s Instagram bio all these months later. Neither he or Bridgers have ever confirmed they’re in a relationship, and it’s certainly possible that they’re just friends. But that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating, particularly after Bridgers slyly wished Mescal a happy birthday on her Instagram story when he turned 25 in February.

"Happy birthday pizza boy," she captioned a photo of him carrying a tower of pizza boxes. Mescal re-shared the post, writing "Mmmmmm,” with a single red heart emoji. If they’re not dating, it’s frankly cruel to tease us in this way!