Every Dating Theory Paul Mescal’s Thirsty Fandom Has Come Up With

Adapted from Sally Rooney's critically acclaimed 2018 novel of the same name, BBC One's hit 2020 show Normal People thrust its stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones into the spotlight overnight as the leads, Connell and Marianne. Over a year later, fans are still fascinated by the pair’s on-screen steaminess, and Connell’s ability to single-handedly awaken the thirst of the nation with a simple gold chain. But who is Paul Mescal dating?

Well, at first it wasn’t clear who the Normal People star was dating, if anyone at all. Most of Mescal’s tabloid inches in the summer of 2020 were speculation. He was linked to anyone and everyone, including his friend and flatmate India Mullen (who played Peggy in the Sally Rooney adaptation), but nothing was ever confirmed.

However, later in 2020, Mescal admitted he was seeing someone (please don’t shoot the messenger). In an interview, the 25-year-old actor revealed his girlfriend had been a “lifesaver” throughout his experience of being thrust into the limelight following the show’s overnight success. Although he kept her identity private, he told GQ: “To have someone to lean on through such a mad, mad time has been invaluable. Really, I don’t know where I’d be without her.”

So, while we know that at some point in the last year the rising star’s attention was spoken for, the question remains: who is Mescal’s “lifesaver” girlfriend? And are they still together?

Unfortunately, where Instagram normally comes to the rescue on matters such as this, keen-eyed fans may have already noticed that Mescal took a step back from social media earlier this year. His Instagram, which had over one million followers, was deactivated in April 2021 and his Twitter has remained inactive since mid-2020. According to a source near to the actor “Paul deactivated his Instagram account because it just became a drain. He felt like he was wasting time on there, reading the comments is no good for anyone’s mental health.”

However, his disappearance hasn’t been enough to stop thirsty fans trying to figure out who has entranced him. Only a few months ago people were convinced that Mescal's mystery girlfriend was Phoebe Bridgers, the 26-year-old Californian singer-songwriter.

Alison Buck/WireImage/Getty Images

Speculation that the two stars were A Thing started swirling in July 2020, when the Los Angeles-based musician met with Mescal to have brunch at a café in Kinsale, Ireland.

You can’t blame people for seeing the two together. There had been some definite flirting going on, even as far back as December 2019. From their mutual love of each other’s work to their time together when Mescal featured in Bridger’s music video for “Saviour Complex”.

However, with no confirmation from the pair, times have moved on and now some brand new dating theories have emerged.

Mescal is making his Hollywood debut with his role in the Netflix film adaptation of The Lost Daughter, based on the novel of the same name. Among his co-stars is Dakota Johnson, best known for her role as Anastasia in the steamy trilogy Fifty Shades of Gray.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The two actors were photographed together at the premier of The Lost Daughter during the 59th New York Film Festival. Mescal wore his signature gold chain, with his arm wrapped around his co-star, who wore a black corset-inspired bodysuit and dark leather trousers. The picture perfect pair looked like they had really bonded over the course of filming.

While it’s been suggested that Mescal and Johnson were “cosying up” at said premier, this pairing is probably not happening anytime soon. Although Mescal and Bridgers relationship status is still up in the air, Johnson’s four-year long relationship with Coldplay singer, Chris Martin, seems stronger than ever. Coldplay performed at Shepherd’s Bush Empire London on October 12. As they started to play “My Universe”, their latest single, Martin pointed to Johnson who was watching from the balcony.

With Mescal swearing off social media, and no confirmation on the Bridgers speculation, it seems the answer of who has captured the Irish actor’s heart remains a mystery.