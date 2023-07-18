It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia officially became the longest-running live-action comedy in history in 2021. Now, after the long-awaited Season 16 aired this summer, the show’s legacy is only continuing to grow, which leaves fans wondering if It’s Always Sunny will be coming back for Season 17.

Perhaps it comes as no surprise that the critical hit scored a renewal for not only Season 17, but Season 18 too. The show's future was secured back in 2020, before Season 15, when FX announced the show’s renewal for four seasons, taking it through 18 (at least). And you can likely expect even more: As creator and co-star Rob McElhenney tweeted back then, “Sunny was originally pitched as a 36 season arc. So happy to be halfway done.”

But the actor also told NME he’d be down to continue the show even longer than that — much longer. “How many years do I have on this planet? I’ll do it forever,” he said in 2020. “If people keep watching it and we keep having fun, why would we ever stop? It’s my dream job. I never understand why people leave shows. I don’t. I never understand that. The show is what I dreamed of doing my entire life. I don’t take it for granted. And if they keep paying me and the audience keeps watching it and I still love it… why would I ever stop?”

In the meantime, here’s everything to know about IASIP Season 17.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 Cast

You can likely expect the whole gang to return for It’s Always Sunny Season 17: Charlie Day as Charlie, Glenn Howerton as Dennis, Rob McElhenney as Mac, Kaitlin Olson as Dee, and Danny DeVito as Frank.

Patrick McElhenney/FX

There’s room for guest stars to join the fun, too. McElhenney’s Welcome to Wrexham partner Ryan Reynolds said he’d “love” to do a cameo in a 2022 BuzzFeed interview. McElhenney said, “it can be arranged,” and suggested several possibilities — ranging from a random guy at Paddy’s to a boyfriend for Mac.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 Potential Premiere Date

The production time for Season 16 was very quick, with filming beginning in January and wrapping in time for a June premiere. If Season 17 follows suit and films this winter, it could theoretically arrive as early as summer 2024. However, there was a two-year wait between Season 16 and Season 17; and with the cast also working on other projects, it’s definitely possible that the gap between seasons could continue to widen over time. But if this show really does go on forever — as per McElhenney’s hopes — what’s an extra year or two?

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 becomes available.