John Krasinski’s spy hit Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is returning for at least one more adventure. Amazon renewed Jack Ryan for Season 4 in October 2021, according to Variety, confirming that the show has long been one of Amazon’s most-watched series alongside The Boys, The Rings of Power, and Wheel of Time.

The third season sees Krasinski’s Jack Ryan working as a CIA case officer in Rome, where he’s tipped off that the Sokol Project — a secret plan to restore the Soviet Empire — is starting up again, 50 years after it was believed to be shut down. Jack embarks on a mission to confirm the intel, but is soon caught up in a much larger conspiracy. He finds himself accused of treason and on the run with a notice out for his arrest. Forced to flee from his own government, Jack has to unravel the conspiracy before it leads to yet another global catastrophe.

Though Krasinski is also an executive producer on the show, Deadline reported that Season 4 is likely going to be Krasinski’s last — but reporter Nellie Andreeva wrote that Amazon has not confirmed that news. Andreeva added that even though Krasinski may be stepping back as the lead, the Ryanverse is not ending. Instead, Season 4 will lead into a Jack Ryan spinoff series featuring Michael Peña. Peña will be introduced in the final episode of Season 3 as Domingo “Ding” Chavez, another character derived from Clancy’s popular Jack Ryan novels. Peña will then become a full-time cast member in Season 4.

Here’s everything else we know about the fourth season.

Jack Ryan Season 4 Cast

Jonny Cournoyer/Prime Video

Alongside Krasinski as Jack, a fourth season will likely see the return of Ryan’s boss James Greer (Wendell Pierce) and CIA field officer Mike November (Michael Kelly). Actors who also joined the series in Season 3 are Betty Gabriel, Nina Hoss, James Cosmo, and Peña as Ding Chavez.

Who Is Ding Chavez?

Michael Peña will star as Ding Chavez in Season 4. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Ding appears in a number of Clancy novels. Ding was born in Los Angeles, dropped out of school, and was briefly in a local gang before enlisting in the military. He struggled at first due to his lack of education, but he worked hard and and quickly moved up the ranks. He was about to become a drill sergeant when the CIA recruited him for the Special Activates Division, where he was placed on the black ops team called CAPER.

Jack Ryan Season 4 Premiere Date

Assuming the fourth season has no COVID-related delays, we can expect the fourth season to debut by December 2023 — though fingers crossed it premieres earlier than that, since it was renewed so early.

We’ll update this post as more information about Jack Ryan Season 4 becomes available.