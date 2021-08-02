Celebrity

11 Photos Of Jade Carey & Her Dad Celebrating Her Gold Medal Win

The 21-year-old gymnast won the floor exercise at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics with help from her coach/dad.

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Jade Carey of Team United States poses with her father and coach, Brian Ca...
Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
By Emlyn Travis

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

On Aug. 2, 2021, Team USA Gymnast Jade Carey won her first-ever gold medal in the floor exercise at the Tokyo Olympics.

Adam Pretty/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Carey’s impressive floor routine featured multiple flips and twists that earned the gymnast a score of 14.366. She was the only U.S. athlete in the event after Simone Biles chose not to participate in order to focus on her mental health.

Tap