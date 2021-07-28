9 Quotes From Simone Biles About Why Mental Health Matters More Than Medals

Celebrity
The 24-year-old star athlete withdrew from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health.
LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images
On July 27, Simone Biles withdrew from the women’s gymnastics team finals at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics due to mental health concerns. Powered by Biles cheering from the sidelines, her teammates went on to win a silver medal. Biles later withdrew from the individual all-around competition. Here are nine quotes from the legendary gymnast about the importance of mental health.
Fred Lee/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
“Put mental health first because if you don’t, then you’re not going to enjoy your sport and you’re not going to succeed as much as you want to,” Biles said at an Olympics press conference.