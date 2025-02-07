Sure, the Super Bowl is about football. But it’s also about the food, the music, the commercials, and — since it’s almost Valentine’s Day — the partners cheering on their loved ones from the sidelines. One relationship to root for is Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and his fiancée, Bryonna “Bry” Burrows.

At a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LIX, Hurts expressed gratitude for Burrows. “To Bry, the Mrs., thank you for the support, thank you for the love. And thank you for being the rock that I can lean on,” he said via ESPN.

While all eyes may be on the NFL record-setter during the Super Bowl, his fiancée has quite the career of her own. Here’s everything to know about Burrows’ job, engagement, and more.

She Has A Serious Resume

In a 2023 interview with Essence, Hurts shared that he and Burrows had dated “off and on” since meeting at the University of Alabama.

“I knew a long time ago,” Hurts said of his relationship with Burrows. “I mean, to this point in my life, that’s an irreplaceable feeling. I think that’s what allowed us to get to where we are now.”

John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Burrows graduated in 2017 with a dual bachelor’s degree in political science and Spanish, then got her MBA from the university’s Culverhouse College of Business, per the school’s website.

While there, she served as vice president of the school’s MBA Association and helmed its award-winning case team.

As a couple, Burrows and Hurts seem to keep a pretty low profile. Her apparent Instagram is private, while his account is all about football. However, the pair’s engagement announcement with Essence (more on that in a moment) noted that as of September 2024, Burrows was working as an AI partner for IBM.

They Had The Dreamiest Proposal

John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

While you won’t find proposal details on social media, Essence got the scoop on Hurts and Burrows’s romantic engagement.

The magazine’s exclusive images show a swoon-worthy sunset beach scene with roses, candles, and a live violinist. While it’s unclear where Hurts popped the big question, he shared his affinity for one region in a recent interview with GQ.

“Any time you can go to the Caribbean islands, I think that never fails,” he said. As for other vacation spots? “There’s nowhere I’m dying to go, otherwise I would have done it already. But I’d love to explore Italy and branch out that way to the parts of the world I’ve never seen.”