If you’ve got someone special to spend time with on Valentine’s Day, then it’s time to start thinking about what plans you’d like to make together. There will always be timeless classics to fall back on, like dressing up for an intimate dinner reservation at a swanky, candle-lit restaurant. But if you want to make your celebration a little extra sweet and spicy, then let the cosmos be your guide and consider the magic of the zodiac when choosing your Valentine’s Day date idea.

Everyone has a complex astrology chart full of unique planetary placements that inform their one-of-a-kind personality and preferences, so gauging people based on their sun sign alone isn’t going to paint a full picture of what they like. However, sun signs are still a meaningful centerpiece in a birth chart, and knowing the energy generally associated with your sign or date’s sign — as well as what part of your charts the astrology of Valentine’s Day 2025 will be activating — can help you plan some romantic activities that are much more unique and well-suited to the vibes of the moment.

When it comes to the astrology that’s shaping the cosmic landscape on Feb. 14, there’s a lot to consider. As always, Aquarius season is in full swing during Valentine’s Day — and while this unconventional zodiac energy isn’t generally considered as romantic and sappy as this love-centric holiday usually is, its vibes can help inspire some innovative and creative couple’s plans that feel fresher and more special than your standard date night fare.

Additionally, the intellectual planet Mercury will enter dreamy and ethereal Pisces on Valentine’s Day this year, making last-minute plans a little looser and logistics a bit hazy. If you’re putting together a complicated itinerary for a date, make sure your details are in order ahead of time, as having Mercury in this whimsical water sign isn’t ideal for thinking clearly or setting a strict schedule.

Planning a specially-curated date night for your Valentine is always a good idea, and if you need some inspiration, peep these ideas for the best Valentine’s Day date for each zodiac sign.

Aries: Sensual Spa Day As a Mars-ruled sign, Aries are high-energy by nature, so being treated to a sensual spa day is exactly the kind of date idea that’ll unexpectedly sweep them off their feet. Plus, with love planet Venus currently in their sign, they might be feeling a little more romantic than usual. Additionally, the moon will be in Aries’ health-oriented sixth house, so a wellness-focused activity like couple’s massages, hot tub soaks, or facials will be ideal.

Taurus: Hitting The Dance Floor Tauruses love luxury, so a fancy restaurant meal or bougie gift will always impress them. But if you want to treat them to something more exciting, try booking a couple’s dance class as a Valentine’s Day date idea — like salsa, ballroom, or tango. Partnered dance classes are a perfect combination of intimate and social, and with the moon spending the day in their fun-loving and creative fifth house, learning a new skill with their lover will feel ultra passionate.

Gemini: Cozy Night In Chatty and quick-thinking Geminis are one of the zodiac’s social butterflies, so Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to surprise them with a more intimate and low-key plan — like a cozy and romantic night in. The moon will be activating their domestic and homey fourth house, so treating them to a lovingly homemade meal and cuddling up for a fun movie will be an ultra-sweet and appreciated change of pace.

Cancer: Hit Up A Local Favorite Cancers are nostalgic by nature, and they love all things classic. That’s why planning a date night to a kitschy diner or other local favorite is the perfect way to spend time together this Valentine’s Day. Play tourist in your own town and hit up a locally-owned spot for some yummy fare, good conversation, and a low-key setting where these sensitive water signs can be comfortable and let their hair down. With the moon activating their chart’s social sector this Valentine’s Day, fun is a bigger draw than fancy.

Leo: Luxurious Night Out As flashy and flamboyant fire signs, Leos love to be in the spotlight, so treating them to an opulent night out where you can show them off is a surefire way to win their heart this Valentine’s Day. Leos love attention and want to feel like the center of the universe, so make a reservation at a popular fancy restaurant or take them out to a buzzy nightlife hotspot for some swanky cocktails. Any excuse to get dolled up and taken out will be appreciated.

Virgo: Romantic Park Stroll Virgos are earth signs that appreciate the natural world, so a simple yet well-planned Valentine’s Day date that allows you to share some time outdoors will feel especially romantic. Bundle up for a sweet stroll through a park, plan a picnic with a view, or hit up a local farmer’s market for dinner ingredients and make a fresh meal at home. Just be sure to check the weather first, as efficient Virgos always pay attention to details and will appreciate you doing the same.

Libra: Wine Tasting Charming and aesthetic-minded Libras are ruled by the luxurious planet Venus, so taking them out for a romantic afternoon or evening of wine tasting is the sort of tasteful and classy Valentine’s Day date that’ll win their affection. If your date isn’t into wine, find someplace where you can try a beer, kombucha, or tea flight instead.

Scorpio: Flirty Social Event Scorpios tend to be private people, but that doesn’t mean they don’t like to be shown off to the world by someone special once in a while. The moon will be in Scorpio’s friendship zone on Valentine’s Day, so hitting a fun social event as a date night will likely be just what they’re in the mood for. Whether it’s going to see some live music or hitting a themed dance party, bonding while you’re in the midst of a crowd will be more romantic than you think.

Sagittarius: Happy-Hour Hopping Sagittarius is one of the most adventurous and wild-hearted of the zodiac bunch, so these fun-loving fire signs like to take any excuse to party. That’s why they’ll appreciate a couple’s bar crawl or some happy hour hopping instead of a classic Valentine’s Day date. Choose a list of cute cocktail and appetizer spots and make a night out of hitting one after the next. Changing up the scenery through the evening will keep a free-spirited Sagittarius’ attention all night.

Capricorn: Museum Visit Capricorns may be ultra-pragmatic, but they are also deep thinkers who appreciate complexity. And with the moon in their ninth house of knowledge and culture on Valentine’s Day, they’ll especially like the idea of going on a date to an art gallery or museum. Perusing some art and discussing your thoughts on it will be a fun and mentally stimulating way to bond, and you can follow it up with a romantic dinner as the cherry on top.

Aquarius: Palm Reader Or Psychic Aquarius is one of the most forward-thinking and unconventional members of the zodiac, so these eccentric air signs don’t necessarily want run-of-the-mill romance on Valentine’s Day. That’s why doing something quirky and unique, like hitting a palm or tarot reader together, is such a fun way to capture an Aquarius’ attention. Plus, the moon will be in their mysterious eighth house once this holiday hits, making them especially open to all things mystical.

Pisces: Artsy Workshop Pisces are day-dreamy and visionary by nature, so their ideal Valentine’s Day date should capture their boundless imagination and allow them to express their feelings through creativity. That’s why doing a fun and creatively stimulating couple’s activity — like a pottery workshop, cooking lesson, or jewelry-making class — is a special way to connect. Not only will you have intimate time to bond, but you’ll also have a memento to remember the night with.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.