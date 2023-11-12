Two decades later, Freaky Friday co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan hopped in front of the camera together again. Curtis, who played Lohan’s mother in Disney’s 2003 body-swapping remake, shared an Instagram photo from their recent reunion on Nov. 10.

“Too late. YOU GREW UP and SO BEAUTIFULLY!” Curtis wrote, before offering a small Freaky Friday sequel tease. “Well, it’s Friday, and the strike is over so hopefully, we can switch places again in the near future!” In addition to tagging both Lohan and Disney, the Oscar winner added Peace Cult’s “Take Me Away” from the movie’s soundtrack.

The following day, Curtis uploaded the same photo combined with a throwback shot of them from 2003. “I love when the internet makes me look back in wonder and delight!” she captioned the Nov. 11 post, adding Alicia Keys’ “Girl on Fire,” this time.

A Freaky Friday Sequel: Confirmed

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed in May that Disney was working on Freaky Friday 2. Prior to the announcement, however, Curtis and Lohan had already expressed interest in filming a sequel — and even offered some potential plot points.

“Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be,” Lohan said to The New York Times in May. “We would only make something that people would absolutely adore.” Curtis, for her part, explained the topic frequently arose during her international Halloween Ends press tour.

“Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made,’” Curtis added in their joint 20th anniversary interview with the paper.

Months earlier during an October 2022 appearance on The View, she said she’d already offered a script suggestion, expressing her wish to play an “old grandma who switches bodies” with Lohan. “So then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma, who is still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon,” Curtis said, referencing the actor who played Ryan. “And simply, I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I want to be a helicopter parent in today’s world, as an old lady.”

Albert L. Ortega/WireImage/Getty Images

A Pink Slip Encore

Freaky Friday producer Andrew Gunn provided a concrete update in September, confirming that the sequel will feature the fictional band Pink Slip that Lohan’s character, Anna, was in alongside friends Maddie (Christina Vidal) and Peg (Haley Hudson).

“We got a draft of a script for the sequel right before the writers’ strike, and it was really good,” Gunn told Cosmopolitan earlier this fall. “A writer came up with the most brilliant idea. It uses music and the band in a great way.”

As Curtis noted in her recent Instagram caption, both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are now resolved, and so it seems the countdown is on.