Janelle James has always been one of Abbott Elementary’s most reliable scene stealers — but this past season, her character also stole some hearts. Well, one in particular: that of O'Shon (Matthew Law), a district IT rep whose patience is only outmatched by his brawn.

For James, portraying this newer, loved-up side of Principal Ava has become a highlight of the series. “Sometimes Ava is saying one thing, but her face is betraying what she’s actually feeling. So for a lot of those moments with O’Shon, that’s what I’m really trying to do — showing that she’s being vulnerable,” says James, a four-time Emmy nominee up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. “She’s usually [giving] a quick quip or insult, and then she’s gone. But with O'Shon, she’s softer, she speaks slower, and she’s doing more with her eyes.”

James’ enthusiasm for the relationship isn’t just about the creative challenge. The actor — who also delighted audiences as an over-it blood bank nurse in Keke Palmer and SZA’s One of Them Days — is proud to be part of a pairing that she would actually ship. “I love more of a smoldering, sexy type of display,” says James. And how do Ava and O’Shon stack up against the show’s OG love birds, Janine and Gregory? “They have their sexy moments, but they’re more sweet and nerdy. I do like how we have made them so different. But yeah, I’m in the couple that I would love.”

Matthew Law and James in Abbott Elementary. Disney/Gilles Mingasson

On the most taxing job she’s ever had:

I worked at a hair salon as a shampoo girl. You’re touching someone — maybe the only person that touched that person that day — and you’re providing them with their me time. A lot of people use those moments as their therapy. You’re taking in all their problems while still trying to maintain a professional demeanor. All of that takes so much energy that I used to come home and collapse.

On who Keke Palmer could play on Abbott:

I feel like she would be my younger sister. We found out that Ava’s dad has another family, so I could see her being a product of that affair: my stepsister who comes in. Maybe we [don’t get along] at first and then become besties. They’re more alike than they thought they were — that type of thing.

On her dream Ava-centric spinoff:

I would love to see more of Ava’s backstory. There are these little tidbits that you find out about her, like how she used to hang out with The Roots. Not only hang out with, but started The Roots? And hung out with Redman and Ghostface Killah back in the day? When did she meet these NBA players? I want to see how she became who she is. Because at the end of the day, Abbott Elementary is not about Ava or Janine or their relationships. It’s about the school.

On her (four!) career Emmy nominations:

This is my first TV role, period, that I didn’t write for myself, and I think it’s amazing that I continue to be nominated — that even though I’m on an ensemble with so many amazing actors, I’ve managed to stand out. I’m not consciously pursuing an award, but I keep being recognized. As Ava says, “I don’t search for the spotlight, it finds me.” I really resonated with that. I want to be recognized for the work without chasing it.

On her very best celebrity encounter:

I was sitting behind Robert Downey Jr. at the Emmys and speaking to him as if we knew each other. He was really kind to me. It was us both talking about how we lose all the time, and how that’s OK because we make a lot of money.

