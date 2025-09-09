Brittany Broski is a fan first. Whether you tune in for her delightfully unhinged TikToks, listen to her go long on her latest obsessions on her podcast, or blush and kick your feet as she meets our collective celebrity crushes, the 28-year-old meme icon taps into pop culture lovers’ most relatable impulses.

In 2025 Broski is also writing her own rules about what it means to be a creator. In addition to hosting The Broski Report and her medieval-themed YouTube celebrity talk show, Royal Court — she calls interviewing Superman himself, David Corenswet, a “career highlight” — she recently made her debut as a recording artist, first with what she calls a “proof-of-concept” cover of Harry Styles’ “Adore You,” followed by two smoldering original singles, “The Sun” and “Stained,” which both show off her impressive pipes.

“The fan response was so overwhelming, like... I didn’t think it was going to go that well,” Broski says. She’s currently working on a concept album that’s leaning “very bluesy,” but, as in everything she does, Broski’s in no rush to label herself. “This whole beautiful world that I’m creating, it’s a blend of all my favorite things, and then also... something new!” she says. “I don’t want it to fit into a genre.”

On her flair for the medieval:

I was a Medieval Times kid. It’s a big tradition in my family. I love Game of Thrones in a way that is not healthy — there’s something charming and fantastical about a time that’s so far removed from how we live now. Things used to be so much more whimsical, with embroidery on dresses and the goblets and castles.

On finding humanity in the absurd:

Royal Court drew inspiration from Hot Ones, where Sean Evans is able to make these celebrities feel like real people. You get them down to this level where they’re dying from spicy wings and you don’t see the celebrity — you see the person. The goal of Royal Court with the medieval setting was to make them look so ridiculous to where they have to lean in. I make you wear a cape and a hat. We eat and cheers with goblets. I want it to be something where you see the person, and it’s been so successful in that endeavor.

On yearning:

I just read The Picture of Dorian Gray for the first time. The way that Basil yearns for Dorian — it just shakes me to my core because it’s real. I don’t know how to not be in a constant state of yearn. I grew up in a plus-size body, and I would be remiss to say that that doesn’t affect your self-worth. Part of the reason why I love reading and this concept of yearning is because I know what it f*cking feels like to want something you can never have. We all share that feeling: I want something that can never be mine. And you accept that, but it doesn’t make you stop. That’s where the daydreams happen. It’s weird now, having lost some weight and seeing how the world treats you differently — because you don’t want that to be true. So I’m trying to hold on to that part of me that’s like, I want to be seen for who I am.

On her fans:

Broski Nation, to me, are the Minions. And I am Gru. I’m nothing without my Minions. I’m just some loser in a scarf. Broski Nation is why I do this sh*t. I am as parasocially attached to them as they are to me — I don’t know what that says, like, mental health-wise. But I get as much out of this fandom as they probably do. I know the power of a community and finding someone online who you just f*cking love, so I try to be really thoughtful and careful with that. I am not perfect, but every day is a chance to do better. I just want to offer a space for these people to escape for a second, or to feel seen, or to geek out on things that they love — maybe even discover something that they didn’t know about.

On preparing to meet celebrities:

It’s a lot of Red Bull and a lot of I can’t do this, I can’t do this, I can’t do this. And then I do it. What really helps is I’m a Taurus and type A. There is this element of celebrity interviews where you have to be prepared for anything — so the more information I have, the better. I get really nervous because I just want to do a good job. When I talked to Paul Mescal on the Gladiator carpet, I was sh*tting my pants. Thirty seconds before, literally, I’m like, I’m gonna have diarrhea everywhere. He came up and was so nice and normal. I spoke Irish to him, and he spoke it back. And I was like, Oh, this is the easiest, most fun sh*t ever. Even to me now, these people seem larger than life. And then you meet them, and you’re like, Oh my God! You’re just a normal, cool guy!

