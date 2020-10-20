Jason From The Bachelorette Is Unapologetically Corny

Of all the strange entrances on The Bachelorette, Jason Foster's ranks high on the list. In a riff on Clare's own limo entrance during Juan Pablo's season of The Bachelor, he stuffed his shirt with a pillow to appear pregnant. It was definitely a choice, but one scroll through Jason's Instagram explains it: he's unapologetically corny. Here's everything else you should know about the 31-year-old Virginia native.

Jason's Job

Dale Moss isn't the only former professional football player competing on Clare's season. According to LinkedIn, Jason entered the NFL in 2012. He played for the Indianapolis Colts for six months before moving on to the Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, spending about a year with each team. He then briefly played in the Canadian Football League before retiring. According to a 2013 interview with the Raiders' Behind the Shield, Jason's dad also played professional football for the New York Giants.

Now, Jason works as an account manager at Signature Consultants, an IT staffing and recruiting company. He graduated from Rhode Island University with a Bachelor's of Business Administration in 2012.

Jason's Instagram

Jason's Instagram bio jokes that he's a "regular at WaWa and Wegmans Buffet line," a semi-local convenience store and grocer. Most of his page features photos with friends and family, with the occasional throwback photo from his football days.

He recently shared a photo of his time on The Bachelorette in which he appears to be nervously laughing. "The face you make when you realize, welp, here we go," he captioned the post. "I have no idea what the hell I’m doing, but let’s enjoy the ride and see where it goes. I hope you all enjoy this season!"

Jason Loves To Sing And Dance

Whether he's alone in his car or surrounded by people, Jason is the life of the party. A video taken at a friend's wedding shows off his karaoke skills, and he has no shame about singing in the car or having a solo dance party.

It should be a real treat if he winds up on one of those "surprise" concert dates with Clare.