If you think an influencer just needs their phone to make some magic, think again. “Usually I have a lot of time to edit and get things going,” says Canadian creator Jeenie Weenie, who’s sitting bolt upright in a hotel lobby armchair on the eve of covering the Paris Olympics for YouTube and NBCU. “But because it’s so fast-paced, I actually flew my team to Paris yesterday. I was like, ‘Hey, I need you guys to come.’ So they just landed in Paris. I’m like, ‘You guys know I can’t do this by myself.’”

Jeenie Weenie — real name Sandra Jeenie Kwon — is part of the 27-strong Paris Creator Collective who have been flown in by the broadcaster and social media brands to cover the upcoming Games. The former Emirates flight attendant began posting content in 2020, sharing airplane intel as well as skits about growing up with a Korean Mom, amassing more than 10 million subscribers on YouTube.

“I’m usually skit based, so it is kind of different,” she says of her content strategy for the coming days, which will include meeting athletes, attending various competitions and sightseeing around Paris. “But I feel like this is more me. I do share my voice here and there, but they don’t really get to see too much of that.”

She’s also keen to reveal a new side of the competition itself. “I’m here to try to show my viewers another side of the Olympics that you don’t really get to see from traditional media,” she says. “People can watch the opening ceremony on TV, but what is the chaos behind it?”

As viewers now know, the chaos mainly involved the weather — rain, and lots of it — which Kwon lovingly documented for her audience. “A little mist is not going to stop this Canadian from having the time of her life,” she shouted, while a video of her jumping in front of the Eiffel Tower in a poncho filled the screen.

In The Bustle Booth

What’s your coffee order?

I always get a caramel macchiato with extra caramel drizzle. It doesn’t matter if it’s hot or iced.

What are the saved weather locations on your phone?

I have my home, Vancouver. Then LA, my second home. Kelowna, British Columbia, which is where my brother lives, and now Paris — that makes sense. Lyon, because I’m going there next. And Toronto, where I have something coming up soon. I always update it, depending on my schedule. I'm like, okay, I have to go there, I'm going to prepare myself.

What’s your sign?

Taurus — stubborn but loyal.

Favorite overused movie quote?

It’s not a movie quote, but it is something I say a lot. It’s not even actually a quote, it’s a word: “Pivot!” from Friends. I say it all the time.

What was your favorite cartoon as a kid?

Okay, let’s see, what did I watch? The Flintstones, The Jetsons, Care Bears, Tom and Jerry. Oh, let’s do Tom and Jerry.

What’s one movie or TV show you’re currently obsessed with?

I loved Queen of Tears, the K-drama on Netflix. Get ready to cry. Once you start, it’s over... you’ve got to have time. You got to pull these all-nighters.

Who is your celeb idol?

My idol is Ms. Rachel, the only person that I would probably just scream if I met.

If you had to be on a reality TV show, what would it be?

Any Japanese reality show. I just recently saw one that was so creative. It’s a hide-and-seek one, where there’s 1,500 people that try to find you and you just have to hide. And you’re in costumes. They give you time — a week or so to prepare — and then you hide at a school. They would build things to hide under — it’s insane.

Go-to karaoke song?

“Mr. Brightside.” I love it. Crowd favorite.

What’s something that’s inspired you lately?

Well, right now the Olympics is inspiring me. It’s literally people who have worked their entire lives to be the best. It’s honestly inspired me to be the best that I can be.

What is something you would want people to say about you?

Is it weird that I don’t like people talking about me? I prefer nothing.