Jeffree Star's Followers Beg Him To Chill As He Fuels Unverified Kanye West Dating Rumors

What started as an unverified TikTok rumor has now taken over the entire internet. As if anyone needed any more chaos today, there's a ton of speculation that vlogger Jeffree Star and Kanye West are dating. The TikTok claim went viral amid reports that Kim Kardashian and Kanye are headed toward a divorce, but no credible sources have confirmed Jeffree and Kanye are an item, for the record. Still, that hasn't stopped the influencer from playing into this news cycle.

On Jan. 6, Jeffree called to mind Kanye's Sunday Service choir and string of performances and wrote, "I'm ready for Sunday Service" along with a dove emoji and photo of him in a pink bathrobe. On Instagram, he tagged the location as Wyoming, which Kanye is known to frequent. Bustle reached out to Jeffree regarding his caption and the rumors but did not receive an immediate response.

Shortly after his post, his followers flooded his mentions with tweets stating 2021 has already given us way too much to process. "We all died in 2020 and this is hell now," one wrote. Another added, "It's 3pm and I just woke up to find out that Kim Kardashian and Kanye might be getting a divorce, Jeffree Star might have been sleeping with Kanye, and the white supremacists are raiding the capitol building It had only been 6 DAYS JANUARY. CALM DOWN."

For the most part, it seems like people on Twitter are taking this rumor with a major grain of salt — as they should — and are jokingly asking if Kanye would be joining him at this hypothetical Sunday Service session. Others just want to push this to the very back of their mind as the nation has its attention on the state of American democracy. A tweet that begged, "Not now, jeffree!" received more than 300 likes.

This Kim and Kanye news shows no signs of slowing down, so go ahead and mentally prepare yourselves for whatever is coming next.