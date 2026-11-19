Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson may have reached the end of their run on Dancing with the Stars, but the pair said they’ve got a connection for life.

After their elimination on Tuesday, the former Glee star and his pro dance partner spoke about their time on the show, saying the negative online discourse made Season 35 “a little crazy” — and that it also affected their relationships with other cast members.

“I hope to get to know them more, because it's just been so chaotic,” Shum Jr. told E! Johnson also added: “We're a bit all trauma bonded.”

The elimination of Shum Jr. and Johnson caused widespread shock online, as the pair earned perfect 10 scores from the judges — Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli — on both of their dances during the Nov. 17 semifinals. It even prompted host Julianne Hough to throw out her own theory at the end of the episode as to why the pair were sent home, saying over the roaring applause: “Sometimes when people are doing so well in the competition, people don't necessarily vote, because they think you're doing so well with scores.”

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Some of the drama that Shum Jr. and Johnson may have been alluding to includes the controversy this season when Inaba critiqued Johnson for an illegal lift, causing Johnson’s husband Valentin Chmerkovskiy — another DWTS pro who was paired with Jenna Dewan — to take to social media and insinuate that he wanted to fight back at the criticism. Chmerkovskiy was subsequently barred from the following episode.

Shum Jr. also pointed out that he hopes the show addresses the constant feedback loop happening online as it airs, particularly as fans get more emotional about who wins and who gets eliminated every episode. “Social media is a little nuts,” he said. “I hope they address that at a certain point, because I think there's a good amount of bullying that doesn't feel really good, and I think the rest of the cast feels it.”

Alongside Shum Jr., this season included celebrities like Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn, reality star Maura Higgins, and Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron. Glenn, alongside her partner Pasha Pashkov, and Higgins with partner Mark Ballas, both move into the final. Joining them in the last competition round are comedian Connor Wood and dancer Rylee Arnold, actor Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik, as well as Paralympian gold medalist Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach.

Shum Jr. also thanked Johnson for guiding him throughout the season and praised her for navigating the drama of being on such a massive show. “I want to say you have been dealing with everything with grace, with the noise outside, and teaching me the things that I have only dreamed of to learn,” he said. “This has been one of the most beautiful experiences.”