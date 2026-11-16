The Gilmore Girls cast is ready to tell us everything that happened in Stars Hollow.

To celebrate the iconic show’s 25th anniversary last year, Ink On Paper Studios released their Kickstarter-funded documentary, Drink Coffee, Talk Fast, which looks back on the beloved ’90s sitcom. It’s not just a retrospective — the doc features many of the original cast members who open up about their time on the show. Scott Patterson, Emily Bishop, Chad Michael Murray, Keiko Agena, and Jared Padalecki reunited to share stories and reveal a few behind-the-scenes secrets.

One of those memories comes from Jared Padalecki, who played Rory’s first love interest, Dean Forester. Padalecki revealed that while filming, he actually had a bit of a crush on Lauren Graham, who starred as Lorelai Gilmore.

“We would do 18-hour days on the reg,” Padalecki says in the teaser. “It was hard for Lauren and Alexis.”

While the other actors sing Graham's praises, Padalecki also adds, “I certainly had a crush on her.”

Ray Mickshaw/WireImage/Getty Images

Padalecki was just 17 when filming Season 1 of Gilmore Girls, but over the years has become a household name as Sam Winchester in Supernatural and Cordell Walker in Walker, and has appeared on projects like The Boys, New York Minute, and The Rookie.

Drink Coffee, Talk Fast calls itself the “unauthorized documentary” about the show. The trailer promises that the documentary will look back on the discourse around Gilmore Girls during its seven-season run, including the criticism it received for being an unserious “kid’s show,” as well as the tensions between creator and showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino and The WB/CW network.

Meanwhile, Graham doesn’t appear in Drink Coffee, Talk Fast, but in August, HBO Max announced that their own untitled Gilmore Girls documentary is currently in production. Graham will appear in the HBO documentary alongside Amy Sherman-Palladino, her husband, executive producer and writer Daniel Palladino, and a few other cast and crew members. Graham and Sherman-Palladino have also collaborated on a Gilmore Girls book, which is slated for release in fall 2027.

Drink Coffee, Talk Fast is available now, along with exclusive bonus content. It will be available to stream on Apple, Google, and other major platforms on Tuesday, Nov. 17.