With a career spanning several decades, Jennifer Aniston has likely endured many uncomfortable interviews and fan interactions over the years. Now, in a new interview, the former Friends star has revealed one comment in particular that drives her “bananas.”

Speaking to Vogue in June 2023, Aniston revealed that the backhanded compliment “you look great for your age” is something she is sick of hearing. “It drives me bananas, I can’t stand it,” she told the outlet. “That’s a habit of society that we have these markers like, ‘Well, you’re at that stage, so for your age.’ I don’t even understand what it means.”

The 54-year-old actor, who recently partnered up with the fitness brand Pvolve, went on to share that she is “in better shape than I was in my 20s,” adding: “I feel better in mind, body, and spirit. It’s all 100 percent better.”

This isn’t the first time Aniston discussed her dislike of the “cliché” backhanded compliment. During a 2019 interview with Glamour, the Morning Show star said “Beauty at any age is beautiful,” and continued: “I think the clichés of, ‘oh my God, you look great for your age,’ is kind of an old paradigm that doesn’t exist anymore.”

Meanwhile, in a new interview with Cosmopolitan, the actor also recalled how a comment made by a former agent regarding her weight drastically altered her approach to health and fitness. “I just got really addicted to physical activity and mindful eating and healthy eating,” Aniston shared.

“It’s always evolving; what’s better, what’s good for you, what’s not good for you. And then you’re like, Okay, well, now that’s not good for you? Well, what is good for you? You’re just trying to keep up with the times,” she concluded.