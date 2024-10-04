Jennifer Aniston Just Confirmed A Wild Rumor About Her

Jennifer Aniston is having fun with the tabloids. During an Oct. 2 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Friends star addressed many shocking rumors about her over the years. While some were so absurdly false that she laughed them off, others turned out to be true — at least partially.

Aniston told her longtime friend Kimmel that she had indeed received a salmon sperm facial, which is an actual treatment — at least, she thinks. “How do you get sperm out of a salmon?” she asked. “I mean, it was sort of unclear. I just took the woodman’s word that that’s what it was, and I was like, ‘Sure...’ Don’t I look like a salmon? Don’t I have beautiful salmon skin?”

She went on to confirm that she takes jars of olives while traveling and that she had a piece of art displayed at New York’s Museum of Modern Art when she was just 11 years old. “It was a good one,” she bragged. “They did an exhibit of art that was done by the children of the Waldorf School that I went to.”

Aniston also admitted the rumor that she has a Ziploc bag with her late therapist’s ashes was “a little true.” She said, “Oh, I’m gonna sound like I really need a therapist after this. I went to her service. It’s a long story.”

Lastly, she addressed whether her family made her belly dance on Christmas Eve, which turned out to be true, and then some.

“Anytime, not just Christmas Eve. The Greeks love any kind of a family dinner. Yes, they would say, ‘Let’s get up and watch,’” she shared. “I get such anxiety when friends do that to their children because of the inner trauma from having to perform and belly dance in front of my great aunts and uncles and grandmothers.”

What Isn’t True?

The actor has dealt with her fair share of romance rumors, involving everyone from Ben Affleck to her Friends co-star David Schwimmer. Now, she’s even been linked to a former president. A recent tabloid cover, which claimed that Aniston had an affair (or at least a flirtation) with Barack Obama, is what started the rumor conversation with Kimmel.

“Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you’re like, ‘Oh no, what’s it gonna be?’ Or the emails saying some cheesy tabloid’s going to make up a story, and then it’s that, I was not mad at it,” she joked.

However, she declared that the story was “absolutely untrue,” stating that she’s only met Obama once. “I know Michelle [Obama] more than him,” she said.

Aniston also affirmed that she does not have a black belt in jiujitsu and did not install a $4,000 anti-aging water filter for her dogs — and she still wouldn’t if that even existed.