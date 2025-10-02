It didn’t take magic wishing dust to get Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer back together. The real-life friends and 13 Going on 30 stars are working together once again. This time, they’re filming the Peacock series The Five-Star Weekend in Nantucket and Garner shared photos of their reunion on Instagram on Oct. 1.

Nantucket Reunion

The Five-Star Weekend is based on Elin Hilderbrand’s bestselling novel of the same name, which centers on food blogger Hollis Shaw (Garner) as she decides to host friends from different stages of her life at her Nantucket home following a personal tragedy. Peacock announced the series pickup in January, and Variety reported that Greer had joined the project in January. Her character, Electra, is one of Hollis’ former friends.

The series began filming scenes on the Massachusetts island in September, and Garner offered a look at her adventures on social media on Oct. 1, captioning the post, “There once was a Jen on Nantucket.” She shared a 20-photo carousel on Instagram, one of which showed her smiling with Greer at a restaurant. Other images included more cast members, including at a screening of co-star Regina Hall’s latest film, One Battle After Another.

Along with Garner, Greer, and Hall, the cast includes Chloë Sevigny, Gemma Chan, D’Arcy Carden, Harlow Jane, Timothy Olyphant, David Denman, Josh Hamilton, Rob Huebel, West Duchovny, and Tory Devon Smith.

Jennifer And Judy’s Friendship

Garner and Greer met through their beloved 2004 comedy 13 Going on 30, but they’ve maintained a friendship on- and off-camera in the decades since. At Garner’s Walk of Fame ceremony in August 2018, Greer was one of the speakers, and she recalled knowing from “the minute” they met that she wanted to keep in touch after the shoot. She called 13 Going on 30 the “best job” of her life and gave a lot of credit to Garner.

Though a 13 Going on 30 sequel still hasn’t happened, the two actors recently worked together on another series. Greer filmed scenes for Season 2 of the Apple TV+ series The Last Thing He Told Me, an adaptation of the 2021 Laura Dave novel, this spring. Garner, who stars in the show, posted photos of them in Paris together in March. They could be seen strolling the streets, enjoying pastries, and more.

“It was really fun,” Greer told People in June. “It’s really fun to get paid to hang out with people you love.”