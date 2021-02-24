For many of us, 13 Going On 30 is the perfect comfort film. The 2004 hit sees 13-year old Jenna Rink use wishing dust to transform herself into an adult using the mantra, "30, flirty, and thriving." If you love the film, you may be interested to know that its two leads Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo just had a reunion straight out of noughties rom-com heaven.

Both stars shared the same selfie snap of their reunion, with different captions that both referred in some way to 13 Going On 30. Garner wrote: "Wishing dust worked! And I got a perfect day with my old pal."

Ruffalo's nod to the movie's favourite sweets was also pretty epic: "Reconnecting with an old pal. Anyone know where we can get Razzles in Canada?" We all remember the scene where the adult Jenna and Matty sat on swings before declaring each other's tongues "razzle red," right?!

Interestingly, the pair have been brought together by a new Netflix project that has eerily similar vibes to 13 Going On 30. The Adam Project sees Garner and Ruffalo play the parents of 13-year-old Adam who is visited by his future, 30-year-old self. Weird, huh?

Walker Scobell will play their son and Ryan Reynolds will play his 30-year-old counterpart. The new film will also feature Zoe Saldana and Catherine Keener.

There is currently no set release date for the film, but Radio Times predicts it will be sometime in late 2021, so hopefully we won't have too long to wait!