J.Lo and A-Rod want everyone to know their engagement is still on, and they’re letting us know in the most celeb way possible. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez shrugged off breakup rumors, with J.Lo clapping back via TikTok and A-Rod posting to Instagram his travels to a luxurious locale to work through their issues. While this may be excessive to most people, for stars, this is just another day.

After multiple outlets claimed that the couple had split after four years together, J.Lo and A-Rod quickly issued a rare joint statement calling the reports “inaccurate” and saying that they “were working through some things.” In a paparazzi video posted by TMZ, Rodriguez said he was not single. A-Rod flew to the Dominican Republic over the weekend, where J.Lo has been filming her upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding (you know, the one that Armie Hammer dropped out of in the wake of his own controversies).

Casually shrugging off the whirlwind breakup rumors, the former baseball player shared a resort picture on his Instagram Story on March 15, writing, “Happy Monday. New week. New day. Onward. Upward.” He tagged J.Lo in the post — albeit her handle was mostly offscreen, in an odd attempt to acknowledge their reunion while keeping it on the down-low.

Instagram / @arod

Meanwhile, Lopez responded in the most fabulous way possible by posting a TikTok montage, set to Saweetie's hit single “Pretty B*tch Freestyle,” that dismissed the headlines as clips of the singer dancing and posing played around them. One headline referenced the rumored split, while another nodded to TMZ’s video of A-Rod. “I ain't worried bout a blog,” Saweetie raps on the song. “Every lie off your lips get me views.” She also gave the most casual caption: “Sunday brunch playlist.” Apparently, a lyric says a thousand words.

The couple seems to have been going strong in recent months, with A-Rod supporting J.Lo at many of her recent major events, including performances at Dick Clark’s New Years’ Rockin Eve and President Joe Biden’s inauguration. However, a source told PEOPLE that they “hit a rough patch” recently due to commitments that keep them separated. “They never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together,” a source told PEOPLE. “She's working in the Dominican Republic and he's in Miami so it's tough seeing each other especially with quarantining and COVID, but they want to try to stay together.”

However, the source made it clear that public speculation about A-Rod having an affair with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy “had no bearing on the rough patch” between them. Rodriguez quickly denied the rumors, with a source telling PEOPLE he had never met LeCroy. Instead, they’re simply focused on trying to work things out, with Entertainment Tonight reporting that “the couple will always have respect for each other” no matter what.