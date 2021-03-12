Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Split After Delaying Their Wedding Twice

After nearly four years together and two wedding delays, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly called off their engagement, according to Page Six. The news arrives one day after sources claimed to Entertainment Tonight that the couple were “still planning on getting married.” Distance and rumors of infidelity have allegedly plagued the pair in recent months. “He’s now in Miami getting ready for baseball season, and she’s filming her movie [Shotgun Wedding] in the Dominican Republic,” a source close to A-Rod told Page Six.

As for speculation about Rodriguez’s faithfulness to Lopez, him being linked to Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy didn’t help matters, a source tells Page Six. Back in January, 30-year-old LeCroy claimed that she had DMed with A-Rod, 45, but had “never physically seen him.” Despite LeCroy telling Page Six that Rodriguez had “never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” J-Lo, 51, was not pleased with the association. “The Madison LeCroy scandal was the reason they finally broke up,” a source told Page Six. “There were already problems, but Jennifer was really embarrassed by it.”

As of now, neither Lopez nor Rodriguez have addressed the rumored breakup and they still follow each other on Instagram. The couple was last photographed on March 1 in the Dominican Republic, where they showed some PDA on the ‘gram.

Rodriguez and Lopez got engaged back in 2019 after first coupling up back in 2017, when they ran into each other outside of a Los Angeles restaurant, according to Vanity Fair. In their four years together, the couple has regularly spent time with their blended families. Lopez has 12-year old twins, Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. While Rodriguez has two daughters Ella, 12, and Natasha, 16 with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

More to come...