Jessenia Will Be A Source Of Drama On Matt James' Bachelor Season

Victoria from The Bachelor may have listed her job title as "queen," but fellow contestant Jessenia Cruz actually is one. She competed in pageants in her native state of Texas, receiving the title of Miss El Paso in 2016. But don't expect her to win Miss Congeniality: she's opinionated, honest, and not afraid to ruffle some feathers, having gotten involved in "more than a little drama" this season, Chris Harrison teased in a live video announcing Matt James' cast.

Get to know the 27-year-old below.

Jessenia's Job

A graduate of the University of Texas at San Antonio with a bachelor's degree in communication and media studies, Jessenia describes herself as an experienced social media marketing manager on her LinkedIn page. Beginning in February 2020, she listed herself as a sole proprietor of a San Antonia social media marketing company that has contracted with Syndicate Media Group and Team Keto LLC. She's worked in the same industry for Camilla Crown, LLC and GAL Fashion in the past, and also served as an Abercrombie & Fitch brand rep from 2013 to 2016.

Jessenia's Pageant History

After finishing as third runner up in 2015, Jessenia was crowned Miss El Paso 2016 as well as Miss Photogenic. "There are no words that could describe how amazing this moment felt," she wrote on Instagram, reflecting on her time in the role. "My year as Miss El Paso is one I'll never forget. I have learned so much about myself, and with the support and guidance of those closest to me, I have grown immensely, and I know I will continue to grow."

Jessenia's Instagram

Jessenia's Instagram used to be devoted to her pageant days, but more recently, she's been showing off her fashion sense and flair for social media trends. (In one shot, she's lounging on a pink flamingo pool float in an Instagram-ready indoor ball pit.)

What Jessenia's Looking For

Jessenia's perfect match must love dogs, since she has three of them. She also "loves a man who takes initiative, is adventurous, and who will keep life exciting and unpredictable" and wants to find a travel partner "who will also indulge in a fabulous staycation," per her ABC bio. As for turn-offs, the one thing she "cannot stand is a man who will not get off their phone, especially if it's during date night." Luckily for Matt, he's not allowed to have his phone.