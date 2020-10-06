Meet The Women Who Might Be On Matt James' Season Of The Bachelor

There are still quite a few months to go until fans get to see the new Bachelor fall in love, but thankfully, ABC is offering up a first look at some of Matt James' potential Bachelor contestants a little bit early. On Tuesday, Oct. 6, the franchise shared a preview of some of the women who "may be on this season of The Bachelor" on Facebook, encouraging fans to share which one would get their First Impression rose.

There isn't a great deal of information available about these potential contestants — fans are judging solely on their names, ages, hometowns, and photos — but based on first impressions, it seems like Matt may have indeed gotten his wish for a more diverse Bachelor season, as 28 of the 43 women who were revealed on Facebook are non-white. "I'm hoping that when that limo pulls up, there's a lot of diversity and I see every type of woman coming out of that limo," he told Good Morning America back in June.

On his social media accounts, blogger Reality Steve offered up some more details about this particularly diverse group of potential contestants, including the fact that Mariela Pepin competed against two of Peter's women in the 2019 Miss America pageant. She's not the only pageant girl in the running, either; Catalina Morales is reportedly a former Miss Universe Puerto Rico, although according to her Instagram bio, she now works as an attorney.

In addition to the pageant queens, there are plenty of other women worth keeping an eye out for when Matt's season premieres in early January, including travel blogger Kim Li — who could bond with the ABC Food Tours founder over a shared love of travel and food — Ethiopian native Magi Tareke, who works as a model and a pharmacist, and Kit Keenan, the youngest potential contestant — she's 21 — who hosts a podcast with her mother called Ageless.

And while the women revealed on Facebook haven't even officially been cast on Matt's season, there's already some potential drama brewing amongst Bachelor fans. According to a Twitter post from Reality Steve, Matt and one of the contestants, Madison Nelson, may have actually dated during the summer of 2019. "Apparently [she] was dating Matt last summer when Tyler [Cameron] was seeing Gigi Hadid]," he wrote, adding that the Indiana native reportedly "went to one of the fashion shows with him ... [I] heard they were together for at least a couple months."

If his report is true, it seems like Madison may have a leg up over some of the other contestants, having already met Matt's best friend and gotten Tyler's seal of approval. Back in June, the former Bachelorette contestant told Chris Harrison that he already has a good idea of the type of woman he'd like to see Matt end up with at the end of his time on the show. "I think what you're going to look for is someone who kind of resembles his mother," Tyler said during an episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!

"His mother is one of the sweetest ladies, very loving, caring, compassionate, ready to serve others, help out in the community." He continued by adding that his best friend needs "someone who is ready to get on the ground with Matt and change the world, because that's what Matt is going to do. Matt's going to change the world. And [he needs] someone that's going to take on that challenge with him."