More than 16 years after Jessica Simpson slipped on her iconic Daisy Dukes for 2005’s The Dukes of Hazzard movie, the singer is paying sartorial homage to another of her character’s memorable wardrobe pieces. When the fashion mogul unveiled her Jessica Simpson Collection’s fall line, she singled out a $169 pair of very familiar-looking knee-high red boots as a favorite piece.

“Are ya ready boots...start walkin’?” Simpson captioned an Oct. 1 Instagram post in which she models the boots, borrowing the opening line from her “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’” remake. “No need for an introduction wearin’ these darlins’. ... Inspired to strut my stuff in some fringed and fancy footwear throughout this fall season indeed!!!”

Simpson noted that the new Asire Red Fringe boot — also available in beige, chestnut, black, and black crystal — is “a modern day update to our very first delivery in 2005 of The Daisy Boot.” That shoe was inspired by Daisy’s cowboy boots, which Simpson wore in the movie and even on stage to perform at the People’s Choice Awards in January 2006. As for the new red fringed ones, the Open Book author recently explained to People that they’re “iconic,” adding that they’re “vintage-inspired and will ensure an amazing entrance.”

In an earlier interview with the magazine in 2015, Simpson revealed that she still owned Daisy’s original boots and discussed how they inspired her. “As the collection has evolved, we’ve always kept that All-American spirit,” she said. “When we do store visits or personal appearances, I still see girls wearing the original cowboy boot. I love that. We all have those iconic pieces in our wardrobe and I am honored that people have embraced our brand that way.”

Even budding fashionista Maxwell, her 9-year-old old daughter with husband Eric Johnson (with whom she also has son Ace, 8, and daughter Birdie, 2), tries on a pair of the boots for herself in a behind-the-scenes video of the fall collection’s shoot, which was shot at the family’s California home. In the more recent People interview, Simpson shared that Maxwell sometimes shops her closet, which contains some of her favorite pieces dating back to the early 2000s. The fashion-savvy mom also explained she’s holding on to “some amazing vintage pieces” and special jewelry for both of her girls for “when the time is right.”

Her elder daughter has already missed out in one regard, though. “Maxwell has already grown out of my shoe size, so sadly she never got to wear the Jimmy Choos,” Simpson adding, noting that she “didn’t expect” the growth spurt or else she would have turned her storage space into her girl’s closet.

Regardless, there are surely plenty more high-fashion pieces for Maxwell and Birdie to covet and even reinvent for a new generation.