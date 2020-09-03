Entertainment

Jesy Nelson & Sean Sagar's Relationship Timeline Proves Lockdown Dating *Can* Work

What we know so far about the reported romance.

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock / David M. Benett/Getty
By Alice Broster

Jesy Nelson makes up one quarter of the biggest girl bands in the world right now. The “Shout Out To My Ex” singer has spent lockdown releasing new music and enjoying some staycations around the UK. And while dating in lockdown has been a nightmare for most of us, it’d seem Nelson has nailed it. The Little Mixer been spending a lot of time with Our Girl’s Sean Sagar and, at the start of September, they appeared to go Instagram official. So, here’s a timeline of Jesy Nelson and Sean Sagar’s relationship so far. Her representatives denied rumours that the pair were romantically connected over the summer. However, a seriously cute cooking session on Instagram would suggest otherwise.

July 2020: Their First Date

It’s not totally clear how Sagar and Nelson first met. In July 2020 The Sun reported that Nelson and Sagar had been spotted on a date and that they may be romantically linked. The pair were pictured at a rooftop bar in London. A source told the tabloid, “They looked so comfortable together and she was laughing. She looked so happy and didn’t care who was looking."

The publication reported that friends of Jesy had said they’d been spending time together during lockdown and they’d “really hit it off.” However, at the time representatives for Nelson said “Jesy has adamantly denied that she is dating Sean Sagar and states that they are just friends.”

August 2020: Their First Holiday

On Aug. 9, Nelson and Sagar were spotted in Cornwall together. The pandemic has meant traveling abroad is more difficult than usual right now so it seems like the pair decided to sun it up on the British coast. They both took pictures with fans and a source told The Sun, “They seemed really relaxed and happy in each other’s company and were laughing together. He was very tactile and protective of her.”

August 2020: A Day Out At The Beach

Evidently fans of a staycation, Sagar and Nelson were pictured together hand-in-hand in Brighton. On Aug. 18 the Mail Online pictured the pair together walking down the boardwalk and in a bar. While they looked super close, neither Sagar or Nelson had confirmed a romantic connection.

September 2020: Going Insta-Official?

While Sagar and Nelson have been pictured together in various places over the last month, fans believe their romance has finally been confirmed by some very sweet Instagrams on Sept.1.

Nelson shared a picture to her Instagram stories of Sagar cooking a stir fry. She wrote, “God I'm a lucky girl.” On the same night, he shared a picture of the food and wrote, “His and hers. And yes I'm cooking!” If this isn’t couple goals I don’t know what is.

Sagar has also been taking his love for Nelson into her comments section as on a photo she shared on Sept.2, he wrote, “Beautiful is an understatement!!!”

Oh my god. My heart.

While Nelson and Sagar are yet to confirm they’re official, their social media behaviour and PDA would suggest that they’re very loved up. It’s still early days but watch this space.