Jesy Nelson & Sean Sagar's Relationship Timeline Proves Lockdown Dating *Can* Work
What we know so far about the reported romance.
Jesy Nelson makes up one quarter of the biggest girl bands in the world right now. The “Shout Out To My Ex” singer has spent lockdown releasing new music and enjoying some staycations around the UK. And while dating in lockdown has been a nightmare for most of us, it’d seem Nelson has nailed it. The Little Mixer been spending a lot of time with Our Girl’s Sean Sagar and, at the start of September, they appeared to go Instagram official. So, here’s a timeline of Jesy Nelson and Sean Sagar’s relationship so far. Her representatives denied rumours that the pair were romantically connected over the summer. However, a seriously cute cooking session on Instagram would suggest otherwise.
While Nelson and Sagar are yet to confirm they’re official, their social media behaviour and PDA would suggest that they’re very loved up. It’s still early days but watch this space.