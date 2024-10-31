In the Oct. 30 episode of The Golden Bachelorette, Pascal Ibgui’s sudden self-elimination shakes up the show, and marks a significant obstacle in Joan Vassos’ journey. “I might leave with nobody,” she tearfully tells the camera. “It could happen. I was afraid coming into this. Then my fear started getting better, and now I’m afraid again.”

The statement set a foreboding tone for the season finale, which airs Nov. 12 — a week after her Men Tell All special. If you can’t wait to find until then, unverified reports claim to know which contestant Joan chooses during her Golden Bachelorette finale. Spoilers ahead!

A Peek Ahead

Compared to her connections with Chock Chapple and Guy Gansert, Joan didn’t seem quite as far along with Pascal. Still, his exit left her shaken. In the teaser for Joan’s finale, she admits that she feels “unlovable” in the wake of the salon owner’s departure.

Elsewhere in the teaser, Chock says there is a “big problem” brewing. “What do you do when you’re in this situation? I don’t know,” he says.

And there’s also a clip of Joan saying, “This is the last thing I wanted.”

So... Chock Or Guy?

Whatever the problem may be, don’t worry — while the teaser alludes to trouble between Joan and Chock, Reality Steve reports that they end up together. The Bachelor Nation blogger and podcaster isn’t sure if the couple gets engaged, but Joan has already told Bustle that a proposal wasn’t be-all, end-all for her journey.

Disney/Gilles Mingasson

“At this age, it takes a little time to get to know somebody,” she said in September. “Sometimes there’s love at first sight, and sometimes you need more time. I was looking for a committed relationship, somebody I was going to leave this journey with to see how it would work in the real world. Like, let’s date.”

On the other hand, in Tahiti, Chock told Jesse Palmer that his time with Joan would either end in engagement or heartbreak.

During a recent appearance on The Viall Files, Joan fielded questions about her relationship with Chock. Of course, she would neither confirm nor deny her hosts’ belief that she was with Chock. However, she did affirm Nick Viall’s declaration that Chock was committed to Joan.

Disney/Gilles Mingasson

“Every once in a while, one guy or one girl pops out that is just more aggressive — just tries a little harder to have random interactions,” she said of watching The Bachelor and Bachelorette. “Like, you see them every once in a while, but they came there for a reason. ... And I think you’re right. It’s evident that Chock is one of those people.”

She also said on the podcast that she was moved by Chock since Day 1, pointing to his gift of Chock-o-Noodle soup as a sign that he’d really taken time to learn about her. Going by all the available clues, it certainly seems that Joan’s Golden Bachelorette finale spoiler may be correct.