Joan From The Golden Bachelor Doesn’t Regret Choosing Her Family Over Gerry

Fans weren’t ready to see Joan Vassos leave The Golden Bachelor after she had a romantic and promising one-on-one with Gerry Turner in the Oct. 12 episode, but fate had other plans. In a surprise turn of events, the mother of four decided to go home the very next day. Vassos went to be with her daughter, who’d had a baby via cesarean section just weeks before, and she stands by her choice to leave, even though it meant giving up her chance to win Turner’s heart.

The devoted mom reflected on her self-elimination in an Oct. 13 Instagram post. “My journey to find love took a detour this week as I traded the mansion for motherhood and headed home to be with my family,” Vassos began. “Family comes first, period. Once a mother, always a mother, I’ll always choose my kids first.”

The Golden Bachelor contestant went on to thank fans for the “outpouring of love and support” she’s received for both her and her daughter. She assured fans that “everyone is now healthy and happy!” And for those wondering about what is next for her, Vassos concluded, “As for me and my journey to love… guess we will have to see where it takes me next. Until then, stay golden.”

In the comments, people made it clear that they want to see more of Vassos. Numerous fans called for her journey to bring her back to the franchise as the first Golden Bachelorette. “This is our Golden Bachelorette,” one of the many wrote, while another added, “Always rooting for you…Joan for Golden Bachelorette.”

Vassos seemed flattered by the idea — and perhaps isn’t opposed to it. She shared several supportive Instagram stories after her episode aired, including one from a fan who wrote, “watching the latest Golden Bachelor straight sobbing if @bachelornation doesn’t make this poet the first Golden Bachelorette I will riot.”

However, there are still others who hope that Episode 3 isn’t the last we’ll see of Vassos and Turner on The Golden Bachelor. “Can you return? I was rooting for you!!!” one follower commented on her Oct. 13 post. Another enthusiast chimed in with the same sentiment, writing, “It’s not too late!! Go back and get Gerry!”

Turner was indeed sad to see Vassos go. He cried when she told him she had to leave, but though he was “disappointed,” he agreed it was the right call for her and her family. “Sometimes the right thing to do is the hardest,” he said. No wonder Gerry and Joan shippers are holding out hope.

There are three more episodes to go, so we’ll have to wait and see how Turner’s season unfolds. The Golden Bachelor airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.