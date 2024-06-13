Joan Vassos is getting ready for The Golden Bachelorette. ABC announced in May that Joan will lead the spinoff’s inaugural season, which premieres this fall. On June 12, the reality star gave fans an exciting update on the upcoming season, revealing she’s on her way to the Bachelor Mansion to begin filming.

In an Instagram video of Joan packing a suitcase with her grandson, Maverick, in the background, the Golden Bachelorette said leaving to film the reality show is “a little bittersweet.”

“I’m leaving my family for seven weeks and that’s a little scary,” she confessed. “But you know, in the end, I could maybe have the love of my life and someone to share my great life with.”

Joan also revealed that packing for the show has been “a disaster” because she has “no idea what to bring because I have no idea what any of the dates are.”

In a caption for the video, Joan also said she’s “feeling all the feels” as she prepares to begin her second Bachelor journey, following her stint on The Golden Bachelor with Gerry Turner last year.

Joan Vassos on The Golden Bachelor. Disney/John Fleenor

“I’ve never been this vulnerable and grateful at the same time, I’m thankful to have the most supportive friends, family, and viewers a golden girl could ask for,” she continued in an Instagram caption. “I’m not sure what this journey holds, but if it's anything like my suitcase, it’s sure to be FULL of surprises! Here I go.”

While Joan was unlucky in love on The Golden Bachelor, which ended with Gerry marrying his now ex-wife, Theresa Nist, she’s confident she’ll find the one in the upcoming season.

“I believe in the process,” she recently told CNN. “If it ends up in engagement, that’s great. If it ends up in, ‘you and I are going to get to know each other better in the outside world,’ that’s perfect also.”

Joan’s Golden Rule

Speaking to CNN, Joan also said she’s “honored” to have been selected as the show’s lead. However, the Golden Bachelorette made one thing clear — she’ll “never leave my family” for a man.

“They are the most important people in the world to me obviously, and I would expect that to be the same for the person that I end up with,” she said. “Family is so important to me, that would have to be a key part of their personality.”