Joe Alwyn has finally broken his silence about his breakup from Taylor Swift, opening up about what it was like dealing with press attention amidst the relationship ending.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times Style Magazine published Saturday, the British actor got honest about his experience, marking his first comments about the April 2023 split. When asked about Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which is rumored to be about their breakup, Alwyn addressed the speculation directly.

“I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years,” he told the magazine. “That is a hard thing to navigate. What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in.”

The couple began dating in 2017, and kept much of their relationship private throughout their nearly seven years together. When Alwyn co-wrote songs on her Folklore and Evermore albums, he even used a pseudonym (William Bowery). It was a topic of discourse, as many fans wondered whether the decision was Alwyn’s request, given Swift’s previous public relationships — but Alwyn also cleared that up.

“As everyone knows, we together — both of us, mutually — decided to keep the more private details of our relationship private,” he told The Sunday Times Style Magazine. “It was never something to commodify and I see no reason to change that now.”

Still, fan theories have continued well into 2024, especially given Swift’s latest album release. Many suspect that songs like “Fresh Out the Slammer” and “So Long, London” are about Alwyn, and headlines have swirled around possible lyric references.

“There is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said,” Alwyn said in the new interview. Still, the actor clarified that the breakup was over a year ago, and he’s in a different place now. “I feel fortunate to be in a really great place in my life — professionally and personally.”