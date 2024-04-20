Taylor Swift’s 3 New Tortured Poets Spotify Streaming Records Are Wild

It’s easy to predict record-setting success when Taylor Swift releases a new album; she can do it with a broken heart. Still, some of her records are getting downright ludicrous. Within 24 hours of The Tortured Poets Department’s debut on April 19, Spotify announced that she’d already smashed three major records.

Wildest Streams

It took less than 12 hours for Tortured Poets to become the most-streamed album in a single day in 2024 on Spotify. And the streams kept adding up as the first 24 hours ticked down. By the end of Day 1, Swift’s 11th studio album became the first in history to surpass 200 million streams in a single day. Then it went further, crossing the 300-million mark, too.

Tortured Poets’ lead single, “Fortnight (feat. Post Malone),” was the album’s biggest contributor. Swift set another record as the track became the most-streamed song in a single day on the platform. And just in case that wasn’t impressive enough, these streams added up to make Swift the most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history.

“An icon did that,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after the streamer announced her records. Another added, “That’s a real effin legacy to leave.”

ANTONIN UTZ/AFP/Getty Images

The Alchemy

Swift brought her usual magic to The Tortured Poets Department. In the wake of high-profile splits from Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy in 2023 and a fresh romance with NFL star Travis Kelce, fans knew her work would be revealing. She even promised a look inside her life in the lead-up to release day.

“The Tortured Poets Department. An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time - one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure,” she wrote, in part.

Swift delivered even more than she promised. Tortured Poets turned out to be a secret double, which she revealed as her “2am surprise.” “I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you,” she explained as she dropped the second installment.

With 31 tracks across the two parts, more streams, and streaming records, are likely in her future.