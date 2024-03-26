A 'John Tucker Must Die' Sequel Is In The Works

John Tucker has still not gotten enough punishment. On March 24, the John Tucker Must Die cast revealed that a sequel to the 2006 revenge comedy is currently in the works.

Nearly 18 years after the film’s release, costars Jesse Metcalfe, Sophia Bush, and Arielle Kibbel reunited for a panel at Epic Cons Chicago, where Metcalfe teased, “There is a script.” Naturally, the crowd went wild, though the actor cautioned that he hadn’t seen it yet.

“I’ve been hearing rumblings about this script circulating Hollywood — apparently it's amazing,” he said. “I'd definitely love to be a part of it, and I can't wait to read it.”

Kebbel confirmed Metcalfe’s tease, stating that she had seen the script and hinting that she’s also a producer on the project. “The rumor is true,” she said. “I started producing a few years ago. There is a script. We are very proud of it. It does involve all of the OG cast.”

Brittany Snow, Jesse Metcalfe, Sophia Bush, Ashanti, Arielle Kebbel in John Tucker Must Die. Diyah Pera/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Metcalfe plays the titular role in John Tucker Must Die, which follows three high school students, Heather (Ashanti), Beth (Bush), and Carrie (Kebbel), who discover that John is dating them all at the same time. For revenge, the trio sends in a new girl, Kate (Brittany Snow), to seduce him and then break his heart.

Kebbel went on to reveal more details about the script, saying it also “blends some very cool new cast” members alongside the original cast, and that “Jesse may or may not get a chance to change, which would be very exciting.”

Metcalfe only had one question about his journey: “Do I get a chance to wear a thong again?” he asked, nodding to his infamous thong scene. “We wanted to talk to you about that,” Kebbel joked in response. “We were thinking you'd actually, like, make your own brand, endorse it. It'd be a whole thing.”

Unsurprisingly, he was on board. "I'm here for it. I can't wait to unleash this dad bod on the big screen,” he said.

While the sequel has yet to receive the green light and other cast members like Ashanti and Snow have yet to agree to it, Bush said she was also “ready to go.” The film also starred Penn Badgley, Jenny McCarthy, and Taylor Kitsch.